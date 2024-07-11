AAA-ICDR® Launches New APIs for Multiple Filings

Innovative technology enables direct document transfers and case updates, expanding the AAA-ICDR's API Library

NEW YORK, July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Arbitration Association® (AAA®) and its international division, the International Centre for Dispute Resolution® (ICDR®), today announce the launch of new application programming interfaces (APIs). These APIs enable parties with multiple cases to streamline case administration by efficiently sending and receiving documents, filing new cases, and tracking case-related activities.

Application programming interfaces allow different software programs to communicate and share data. The American Arbitration Association-International Centre for Dispute Resolution® developed its first API to enable mass arbitration advocates to file case documents and receive updates directly. It is extending this capability to all parties filing multiple cases. "We were very interested in testing across diverse parties to ensure neutrality and that we could provide the services to all parties at no cost," said Frank Rossi, AAA executive vice president and chief operations and revenue officer.

For firms that do not have robust technology resources, the AAA-ICDR is partnering with LexPipe , which will provide third-party API installation and training. This free API support service aligns with the AAA-ICDR's mission to streamline and enhance the dispute resolution experience through technological innovation.

The American Arbitration Association-International Centre for Dispute Resolution's new APIs include one for panelist appointment data, which will provide details on panelists and their appointment dates, and another for case status changes, offering real-time push notifications on case update information. "Both APIs were developed based on customer requests and user feedback," said Diana Didia, AAA senior vice president and chief information and innovation officer.

By expanding its API capabilities, the AAA-ICDR reinforces its position as a leader in dispute resolution, embracing technology to improve legal processes and support its commitment to providing fair, efficient and effective justice.

For more information, please visit www.adr.org .

About the American Arbitration Association

The not-for-profit AAA is the leading alternative dispute resolution (ADR) service provider. It has administered more than eight million ADR cases since its founding in 1926. With offices throughout the United States and Singapore, the AAA provides organizations of all sizes in virtually every industry with ADR services and products. For more information, visit www.adr.org .

About the International Centre for Dispute Resolution

The International Centre for Dispute Resolution is the international division of the AAA and the largest international provider of dispute resolution services. Established in 1996, the ICDR serves parties from over 100 countries with multilingual staff experienced in international dispute resolution proceedings and a roster of over 725 arbitrators and mediators. For more information, visit www.icdr.org .

About ODR.com and Mediate.com (Resourceful Internet Solutions)

ODR.com , an AAA company, is the global leader in online dispute resolution. It serves courts, universities, businesses of all sizes and governmental agencies at all levels. ODR.com offers a proven, secure and scalable online dispute resolution platform, which is used by more than 200 dispute resolution partner organizations worldwide, including the International Monetary Fund, the International Committee of the Red Cross and NASA. Since its establishment in 1996, Mediate.com has been the world's foremost mediation website, offering an extensive repository of dispute resolution resources. The site provides online mediation courses through MediateUniversity.com and hosts the most widely utilized directory of global mediators.

