AAA-ICDR® Launches Online Caseload Tracker, Strengthening Transparency & Breaking New Ground in ADR Industry

NEW YORK, March 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Arbitration Association®-International Centre for Dispute Resolution® (AAA-ICDR), the largest alternative dispute resolution institution, has introduced a ticker on its homepage (https://www.adr.org/) tracking and regularly updating the amount of resolved cases it has facilitated.

The AAA-ICDR is the first provider of arbitration and mediation services to publicly disclose caseload data in this fashion. As of March 18, 2019, the AAA-ICDR has resolved 65,958 cases this year alone, and helped 5,686,389 cases to reach conclusion since the organization's establishment in 1926.

"We are proud of the scope, size, and range of ADR cases around the world that we are uniquely positioned to administer," said India Johnson, President and CEO of the AAA-ICDR. "It is important for organizations and for individuals to be able to resolve their disputes fairly and efficiently and move on with their lives."

The AAA-ICDR offers access to a variety of experienced and respected independent arbitrators and mediators for parties in more than 90 countries. The organization's international presence and broad array of scalable resources allow it to resolve disputes quickly and cost-effectively for many different commercial entities, including large multinational corporations. The AAA-ICDR continues to add diverse legal and business experts to its roster of arbitrators and mediators through its ongoing diversity initiatives.

About the American Arbitration Association

The not-for-profit American Arbitration Association (AAA®) is the leading provider of alternative dispute resolution (ADR) services for parties in commercial disputes, having administered approximately 5.6 million ADR cases since its founding in 1926. With 26 offices in the United States, in addition to Mexico, Singapore, and Bahrain, the AAA provides organizations of all sizes in virtually every industry with ADR services and products. For more information, visit www.adr.org.

About the International Centre for Dispute Resolution

As the international division of the American Arbitration Association (AAA), the International Centre for Dispute Resolution (ICDR®) is the world's largest provider of arbitral and dispute resolution services. The ICDR provided dispute resolution services for 1,026 international cases filed in 2017. Established in 1996, the ICDR serves parties in more than 90 counties, with a staff fluent in over a dozen languages. Through more than 725 independent arbitrators and mediators, the ICDR provides a flexible, party-centered process over a broad range of industries and geopolitical issue. Its recently revised Rules have once again set a standard for arbitration case management. For more information, visit www.icdr.org.

Media Contacts:





Michael C. Clark Laura Simpson American Arbitration Association JConnelly +1.212.716.3978 +1.973.850.7319 clarkm@adr.org lsimpson@jconnelly.com

SOURCE American Arbitration Association

Related Links

https://www.adr.org

