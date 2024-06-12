AAA® Launches ClauseBuilder® AI (Beta) to Streamline Arbitration and Mediation Agreements

Innovative technology offers a smarter, faster way to draft essential ADR clauses

NEW YORK, June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Arbitration Association® (AAA) and its international division, the International Centre for Dispute Resolution® (ICDR®), today announced the launch of ClauseBuilder AI (Beta). This new generative artificial intelligence (AI)-powered tool is designed to simplify the creation of clear and effective arbitration and mediation clauses for lawyers and businesses of all sizes across various industries.

"With ClauseBuilder AI, we're providing a cutting-edge solution to quickly generate high-quality clauses, including our new AI Clauses, that users need," said AAA President and CEO Bridget McCormack. "We are committed to delivering technology that makes alternative dispute resolution easier and more accessible."

ClauseBuilder AI leverages the latest generative AI advancements in natural language processing and machine learning techniques to understand user intent and deliver tailored clause suggestions. The design and development process was done with support from our long-standing partners at Zensar Technologies. "We are proud to have partnered with the American Arbitration Association in developing ClauseBuilder AI. This innovative tool exemplifies how advanced AI and collaborative efforts can streamline complex processes, delivering significant value to legal professionals and businesses by creating impactful solutions for clients," said Manish Tandon, chief executive officer and managing director of Zensar Technologies.

The product was tested internally and externally, including by students at Vanderbilt University Law School, led by Caitlin Moon, co-director of the Vanderbilt AI Law Lab, and Suffolk University Law School, led by Christopher Gibson, professor and director of the Alternative Dispute Resolution Program. In the final testing phase, AAA used Vellum AI, a platform specializing in developing, deploying and managing large language model applications, to refine and benchmark the performance of ClauseBuilder AI against the AAA's established ClauseBuilder tool, ensuring optimal results.

"We've spent as much time testing ClauseBuilder AI as we have building it to ensure a seamless and efficient user experience while generating high-quality clauses," said AAA Chief Innovation and Information Officer Diana Didia.

Professor Gibson said that his students found ClauseBuilder AI helpful and intuitive. It provided detailed and accurate drafts of their arbitration and mediation clauses while reducing the time it took to complete their projects. "The students were pretty amazed by this generative AI tool," he said.

With over 500 curated clauses tied to variables such as case size, industry, location and rules, ClauseBuilder AI offers unparalleled customization and flexibility. The American Arbitration Association is committed to delivering workflow solutions that enhance user satisfaction and drive efficiency, and it is planning additional releases throughout 2024 to support its processes.

For more information, please visit https://clausebuilder.ai.

About the American Arbitration Association

The not-for-profit AAA is the leading provider of alternative dispute resolution (ADR) services. It has administered more than seven million ADR cases since its founding in 1926. With 29 offices in the United States and Singapore, the AAA provides organizations of all sizes in virtually every industry with ADR services and products. For more information, visit http://www.adr.org .

About the International Centre for Dispute Resolution

The International Centre for Dispute Resolution is the international division of the AAA and the largest international provider of dispute resolution services. Established in 1996, the ICDR serves parties from over 100 countries with multilingual staff experienced in international dispute resolution proceedings and a roster of over 725 arbitrators and mediators. For more information, visit www.icdr.org .

About ODR.com and Mediate.com (Resourceful Internet Solutions)

ODR.com is the global leader in online dispute resolution. It serves courts, universities, businesses of all sizes and governmental agencies at all levels. ODR.com offers a proven, secure and scalable online dispute resolution platform, which is used by more than 200 dispute resolution partner organizations worldwide, including the International Monetary Fund, the International Committee of the Red Cross and NASA. Since its establishment in 1996, Mediate.com has been the world's foremost mediation website, offering an extensive repository of dispute resolution resources. The site provides online mediation courses through MediateUniversity.com and hosts the most widely utilized directory of global mediators.

