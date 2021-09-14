AAA20Group Aims to Hit the Jackpot at PACK EXPO / PHARMA EXPO Las Vegas, 2021 with Robotic Palletizer

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AAA20Group, LLC, a leader in the subscription-based robotic solutions industry, announced today that they have completed plans for introducing their new RaaS (Robotics as a Service) at the PACK EXPO / PHARMA EXPO exhibit and symposium in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA. PACK EXPO Las Vegas 2021 (Sep. 27-29) is a much-anticipated event that draws visitors from around the globe. AAA20 will be demonstrating the operational and economic benefits of their subscription-based collaborative robots in booth C-3437.

Collaborative palletizing robot by AAA20 Group. This robotic palletizer is designed to work along with your staff by automatically stacking boxes onto the pallet for transportation.

The adoption of subscription-based automation solutions are growing rapidly in the packaging industry – most notably for end-of-line palletizing. This approach to capital equipment acquisition provides an exceptional countermeasure against skyrocketing labor costs while protecting against equipment obsolescence. According to Karen Mallouk, Co-Founder of Las Vegas, NV-based AAA20 Group, LLC, "By utilizing RaaS, growing companies can reallocate their workforce toward higher level activities, and as a result, conserve valuable working capital. Our program eliminates the need for any robotics expertise whatsoever, as our application experts will fully configure the robots and deliver a turn-key solution. The implementation process is efficient, convenient, and offers the benefits of 100% financing. By leasing the labor-saving robots, funding may be allocated as an operating cost versus a capital expense."

AAA20 Group specializes in safe, efficient, collaborative robotic solutions that are perfectly matched to customer requirements. This unique approach offers a risk-free opportunity to gain the benefits of world-class automation robotics in their palletizing operation. No long-term commitments are required, there is no software or AI to develop, and no specialized robotics expertise is required by the customer. Mallouk adds: "PACK EXPO provides an excellent opportunity to meet our prospects face-to-face, and discuss their unique palletizing requirements. Once we demonstrate the many business advantages with our solution, the RaaS return on investment becomes very clear."

About AAA20 Group, LLC

AAA20 Group, LLC is a privately held company headquartered in Las Vegas, NV. The company provides collaborative robotic equipment solutions used in the flexible packaging industry. The robots offered by AAA20 for lease are manufactured by proven automation industry leaders. More about AAA20 Group collaborative palletizers: https://youtu.be/BP4l7Bc5TVc

Contact:

Karen Mallouk, Co-Founder

10241 Kirkwood Gaps Ave.

Las Vegas, NV 89135 USA

(847) 220-6733

https://collaborativepalletizer.com

[email protected]

Media:

Robert Goldberg

[email protected]

SOURCE AAA20Group, LLC