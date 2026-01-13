Conexiant Celebrates Milestone Anniversaries for 3 Vision Publications

TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Conexiant is pleased to announce the 30th anniversary of Ophthalmology Management as well as the 40th anniversaries of both Contact Lens Spectrum and Eyecare Business. Ophthalmology Management is a leading publication dedicated to supporting the clinical, surgical, and business needs of ophthalmologists. Since launching in 1996, it has served as an essential resource for physicians navigating the continually evolving landscape of medical and surgical eye care.

Ophthalmology Management, Contact Lens Spectrum, Eyecare Business

"I take great pride in stewarding a journal that consistently bridges clinical excellence with operational performance," says Lisa K. Feulner, MD, PhD, chief medical editor of Ophthalmology Management. "As ophthalmology continues to evolve, our mission positions OM not only to reflect the expanding responsibilities of modern practice, but also to help shape a future defined by better outcomes, smarter decisions, and sustained professional leadership across the specialty."

Contact Lens Spectrum is the premier clinical publication serving contact lens practitioners and eyecare professionals. Since its inaugural issue in January 1986, Contact Lens Spectrum has been a cornerstone of evidence-based education, clinical insight, and industry commentary for optometrists, ophthalmologists, and other eyecare specialists engaged in contact lens practice and research.

"We are thrilled to meet this milestone anniversary," says Jason Nichols, OD, editor in chief of Contact Lens Spectrum. "We and proud to continue to bring the most informative, clinical contact lens information to you to this day. Thank you as we celebrate together."

Eyecare Business is a leading title serving optometrists, opticians, and optical retailers with business-enhancing content focused on retail strategy, eyewear trends, merchandising, staff development, and practice profitability. Since 1986, with contributions from experts across the optical industry, it has provided actionable insights that support growth, efficiency, and an elevated patient experience.

"The 40th anniversary of Eyecare Business is a testament to its connection with the optical community," says Kerri Ann DeCindis, editor in chief of Eyecare Business. "EB continues its focus on supporting eyecare professionals with innovative content designed to help them succeed in an increasingly competitive and evolving environment."

To commemorate the anniversaries, Conexiant will feature retrospective content, contributor reflections, and forward-looking perspectives throughout the coming year, celebrating the publications' influence and the clinicians who have shaped their direction.

About Conexiant

Conexiant delivers clinical information, continuing education, and practice support solutions for healthcare professionals. Through its portfolio of specialty publications and educational platforms, Conexiant provides evidence-based, peer-reviewed content and professional development resources that inform and empower clinicians across multiple disciplines.

For more information, visit conexiant.com or contact Conexiant's editorial team.

SOURCE Conexiant