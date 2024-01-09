AAF's Most Promising Multicultural Students Named for 2024

Advertising leaders help select 50 of the nation's highest achieving diverse seniors to participate in one of the industry's premier DE&I programs

WASHINGTON, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Advertising Federation (AAF) tapped leading industry professionals to select the 2024 class of Most Promising Multicultural Students. Entering its 27th year, the Most Promising program is one of the organization's premier initiatives promoting diversity, equity, and inclusion within the advertising industry.

The 50 selected students will participate in a four-day industry immersion program in New York on February 4-9, 2024. The program will include professional development and personal branding workshops, the "Building Bridges for Our Future" Awards Ceremony and Luncheon, and Recruiter's Expo. The Most Promising program gives advertising, media, communications, and tech companies the opportunity to connect with 50 top-performing and high-achieving diverse college students from across the nation.

"The 2024 Most Promising inductees embody the spirit of the changemakers that have come before them," stated Candace D. Queen, AAF's VP, Mosaic Center. "With an unwavering determination and a deep-rooted desire to make a difference, they are ready to revolutionize our industry. It is imperative that we cultivate environments and pathways that empower them to shape a new frontier into an ever-evolving landscape, primed for transformation."

Each year, students from historically excluded communities that are members of the AAF's 140+ college chapters apply to the program. This year's judging panel included thought leaders with a range of backgrounds and experience and from companies such as Amazon Ads, Kinesso, Ogilvy, Snap, The Trade Desk, University of Memphis, Vox Media and Whirlpool.

Leading agencies and companies including IPG, FCB, Dentsu, The Trade Desk, Omnicom Group, Sony Music Group, EnergyBBDO, TikTok, RPA, Publicis Groupe and others, have been long-standing Most Promising supporters and view the program as a valuable resource in recruiting diverse, entry-level talent.

"The Most Promising Multicultural Students Class of 2024 has met all criteria and vetting processes by an outstanding experienced and respected Council of Judges," said Steve Pacheco, CEO of the AAF. "Now, more than ever, the need to connect young talent to the advertising industry is a top priority for everyone. AAF is proud to champion and help develop the Next Generation of Advertising leaders."

This year's powerhouse class of inductees represents 39 schools, reflecting the beautiful tapestry of our country. In alphabetical order:

2024 AAF MOST PROMISING MULTICULTURAL STUDENTS

Tania Acosta
Roger Williams University

Alicia Anthony
Towson University

Janie Arseneaux
Ball State University

Gabriel Bori
Brigham Young University

Teju Calambakkam
University of South Florida

Emily Chu
University of California Berkeley

Aniya Davis
University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign

Alejandra De La O
University of Texas At Austin

Wesley Dean
University of MinnesotaTwin Cities

Maya Ellis
University of MinnesotaTwin Cities

Emily Eng
Pennsylvania State University

Anacorina Garcia
University of Tampa

Freya Garcia
University of Florida

Krystal Huang
Pennsylvania State University

Zaria Jackson
Texas State University

Lauren Jenkins
University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

Didi Jin
Northwestern University

Kaitlin Kakoyiannis
Ohio State University

Aislan Lennon
St. Mary's University

Jenna Lutfi
Wayne State University

Kayla Marrero
Pennsylvania State University

Audrey Meulehe
University of Kentucky

Monserrat Munoz
Southern Illinois University of Carbondale

Naomi Muuzic
University of Illinois At Urbana - Champaign

Christina Nguyen
University of Oregon

Lily Nguyen
University of Minnesota - Twin Cities

Haneen Nour
Georgia Institute of Technology

Aya Obaid
University of South Carolina

Cooper Olson
University of MinnesotaTwin Cities

Jose Paniagua-Hernandez
University of Oregon

Sydney Pearson
Syracuse University

Alexis Quan
St. John's University

Janice Rodriguez
Ball State University

Rolex Saint-Preux
Florida A&M University

Sam Suarez
Chapman University

Ava Swarup
Arizona State University

Hillary Thilavong
Johnson & Wales University

Arelia Thompson
Harris-Stowe State University

Jessica To
Georgia State University

Amirah Torrence
Ithaca College

Jackie Truong
University of Florida

Valeria Valdes
University of Georgia

Julissa Vazquez
University of Houston

Olivia Wallace
University of Illinois At Urbana Champaign

Ryan Wilson
University of Missouri Columbia

Hailey Winder
University of Central Florida

Kyndal Workman
Chapman University

Eli Wright
Brigham Young University

Grace Yam
University of San Francisco

Lakyah Young
Lincoln University of Pennsylvania

ABOUT AAF

Established in 1905, the American Advertising Federation (AAF), acts as the "Unifying Voice for Advertising." Its membership is comprised of more than 50 corporate members made up of the nation's leading advertisers, agencies, and media companies; a national network of 150+ local clubs representing 40,000 advertising professionals; and more than 140 college chapters with 4,000 student members. The AAF operates a host of programs and initiatives, including Advertising Day on the Hill, the Advertising Hall of Fame, the Advertising Hall of Achievement, the American Advertising Awards, the National Student Advertising Competition, the Most Promising Multicultural Students Program and HBCUs for Advertising. Follow us on social media: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn (https://aaf.org).

ABOUT THE AAF MOSAIC CENTER

The American Advertising Foundation's (AAF) Mosaic Center for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion in Advertising, is a part of the AAF's philanthropic arm and implements all of the organization's multicultural and diversity initiatives. The Mosaic Center is an established leader on multicultural marketing/advertising and inclusion issues. The Center's mission includes the development of new programs and services to recognize and develop diverse talent and promote broad and realistic portrayals of multicultural communities. Learn more about the Mosaic Center's work here.

SOURCE American Advertising Federation

