AANA Appoints Shayne Hauglum as Chief Science and Practice Officer

ROSEMONT, Ill., July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Association of Nurse Anesthesiology (AANA) has named Shayne Hauglum, PhD, CRNA, APRN, to serve as AANA's Chief Science and Practice Officer. He will report to Chief Executive Officer Bill Bruce, MBA, CAE, effective September 30, 2024.

In this role, Dr. Hauglum will oversee AANA's Professional Education Division, Research and Quality Division, Scholarly Publications, AANA Journal, Professional Practice Division, and its Academy of Nurse Anesthesia Fellows.

As Chief Science and Practice Officer, Dr. Hauglum will strategize, develop, and execute professional development and educational programs for CRNAs. In addition, in this role he will direct research studies, analyses, and surveys that will serve as the basis for new policy initiatives and support positions related to issues affecting the membership such as the development of evidence-based resources, such as practice standards, guidelines, and position statements.

"With years of leadership and research in academic, clinical, and foundation settings, Shayne's extensive background perfectly positions him to support the development of thought-provoking and evidence-based concepts and resources to enhance the profession of nurse anesthesiology," said Bruce. "His vast experiences will add value not just to AANA and its members, but to the practice of nurse anesthesiology."

Dr. Hauglum most recently served as a clinical associate professor for the nurse anesthesia program at the University of Miami School of Nursing and Health Sciences in Miami, Florida. In addition, he is a practicing Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist (CRNA), also known as nurse anesthesiologist or nurse anesthetist, at several Miami-area hospitals and surgery centers. Prior to joining the University of Miami, Dr. Hauglum was the founder and owner of White Mountain Anesthesia, PLLC, in North Conway, New Hampshire.

Since 2023, Dr. Hauglum has served on the AANA Foundation as its research chair and on its Executive Committee. He has been an AANA Foundation trustee since 2021. He is the lead and contributing author of numerous peer-reviewed publications. Areas of research concentration include acute and chronic pain management and the use of ultrasound technology in educational and clinical settings.

"It is an honor to be selected to lead the science and practice activities of AANA, and I look forward to working with my fellow members and staff to not just identify challenges and emerging issues facing AANA and its members in practice and research, but to work to develop solutions that advance the value of CRNAs in the healthcare delivery system, industry, practice, and advocacy with policy research," Dr. Hauglum said.

Dr. Hauglum earned a bachelor's degree in nursing from the University of Phoenix in Honolulu; a master's degree in nurse anesthesia from the University of New England in Biddeford, Maine; and his doctorate degree in nursing from the University of Miami.

