AAOS Announces 2026 IDEA Grant Recipients to Foster Welcoming, Accessible, and Responsive Orthopaedic Culture

The program awarded over $260,000 in grants

ROSEMONT, Ill., Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons (AAOS) announced 14 recipient programs of the 2026 IDEA Grant Program, which aims to reduce existing barriers in access to orthopaedic education and foster a culture within the field that can best care for the communities it serves. The recipients were selected based on the merits of their submissions to support educational, community, and outreach initiatives. Since its launch in 2022, the program has helped fund nearly 90 programs across the country, distributing over $560,000 to date.

The IDEA Grant Program funds programs that create and expand pathways for individuals to pursue careers in orthopaedics, nurtures a workforce that reflects patient populations, and expands access to AAOS learning and networking opportunities for all aspiring and practicing clinicians.

"The programs selected for an AAOS IDEA Grant will help cultivate meaningful and measurable opportunities across orthopaedics, acting as a springboard for change within our profession," AAOS Community Engagement Advisory Board Chair Holly Pilson, MD, FAAOS, FAOA said. "This is not about checking a box; this program opens a door for funding directly to the local and regional orthopaedic programs and organizations who are training the current and next generation."

Program funds are allocated among four tracks: pathway touchpoints, academic pathway retention, community pathway retention and patient advocacy and health access. Each track aims to support a different tenant of the program's mission by targeting different types of recipients. The program is supported in part by funding from Stryker, one of the world's leading medical technology companies.

2026 IDEA Grant Recipients

Track 1 – Pathway Touchpoints: Track 1 Grants are designed to support single-event programs that promote opportunity for all in orthopaedics through early exposure, mentorship, or sponsorship throughout the pathway at the pre-residency level and below.

American Association of Latino Orthopaedic Surgeons

J. Robert Gladden Orthopaedic Society

OPM Education Inc. dba/ Nth Dimensions

Perry Initiative

Pride Orthopaedics Inc.

Ruth Jackson Orthopaedic Society

Stanford University

Track 2 – Academic Pathway Retention: Track 2 Grants are intended to support programs/events in an orthopaedic surgery training program or academic practice setting, with a focus on cultivating an orthopaedic culture and workforce which supports all and represents the communities we serve, whether through recruitment, retention or other efforts.

ECHO: Early Exposure in College and High School Students in Orthopaedics

J. Robert Gladden Orthopaedic Society

L. Nathan Gause – Truman Medical Center

Ponce Medical School Foundation

Pride Orthopaedics Inc.

Ruth Jackson Orthopaedic Society

Track 3 – Community Pathway Retention: Track 3 Grants are intended to support programs/events in a community practice setting, with a focus on cultivating an orthopaedic culture and workforce which supports all and represents the communities we serve.

The AAOS IDEA Grant did not award funds to any programs within Track 3 in 2026.

Track 4 – Patient Advocacy & Health Access: Track 4 Grants are intended to support programs and events with a focus on improving musculoskeletal health access, patient education and outcomes.

Ponce Medical School Foundation

To view the list of the 2026 grant recipients and the respective funding awarded to each, or to review the criteria and general application terms, visit aaos.org/IDEA. Information about the 2027 grant cycle application period will be announced in Spring 2026.

To learn more about the AAOS IDEA Grant program, contact [email protected].

About AAOS

With more than 39,000 members, the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons is the world's largest medical association of musculoskeletal specialists. The AAOS is the trusted leader in advancing musculoskeletal health. It provides the highest quality, most comprehensive education to help orthopaedic surgeons and allied health professionals at every career level to best treat patients in their daily practices. The AAOS is the source for information on bone and joint conditions, treatments and related musculoskeletal health care issues; and it leads the health care discussion on advancing quality.

