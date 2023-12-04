AAOS Designates Gwo-Chin Lee, MD, FAAOS, Editor-In-Chief of JAAOS Global Research & Reviews

ROSEMONT, Ill., Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons (AAOS) announced Gwo-Chin Lee, MD, FAAOS, as the new editor-in-chief of the Journal of the AAOS Global Research & Reviews®. Dr. Lee began in August as Editor-in-Chief designee and will begin fully overseeing the publication January 1, 2024. He is currently a Professor of Orthopaedic Surgery at Weill Cornell Medical College in New York.

Dr. Lee received his bachelor's degree in Biological Sciences from Stanford University in California and his medical degree from Baylor College of Medicine in Houston. He completed his orthopaedic surgery residency training at the Mayo Clinic School of Graduate Medical Education in Rochester, Minn., and his fellowship in adult reconstruction at the Insall Scot Kelly Institute in New York.

Dr. Lee specializes in hip and knee reconstruction at the Hospital for Special Surgery (HSS) in New York, where he incorporates the use of advanced techniques and technologies in an individualized approach to each patient's specific needs.

"JAAOS and, more recently, 'JAAOS Global,' have always been excellent resources for orthopaedic surgeons at various stages of their careers," Dr. Lee said. "The caliber of high-quality, peer-reviewed content is unmatched as it provides well-researched, topical, clinical, and balanced information on relevant topics affecting our daily practices. As a reader, contributor and, most recently, deputy editor, JAAOS and JAAOS Global articles have been an invaluable asset for critical thinking and development of questions for my ongoing research projects and my clinical practice. I am honored to be appointed to this prestigious position by my peers and the AAOS."

Throughout his career, Dr. Lee has published extensively and given lectures on these subjects both nationally and internationally. Prior to joining HSS, he was a Professor of Orthopaedic Surgery, in addition to serving as Fellowship Director of the Adult Reconstruction Fellowship at the University of Pennsylvania.

Dr. Lee is the recipient of several orthopaedic research awards, including the Mayo Clinic Faculty Research Award and the Mayo Clinic Coventry Clinical Research Award. He was also honored with the Best of AAOS Adult Hip Reconstruction Hip Award in 2016 and an AAOS Achievement Award in 2017.

Highly involved in professional organizations, Dr. Lee holds positions in the Insall Club, the Knee Society, the Hip Society, the American Orthopaedic Association and the American Association of Hip and Knee Surgeons. Among other AAOS volunteer positions, Dr. Lee served as a member of the AAOS Adult Reconstruction Hip Program Committee, the AAOS Hip, Knee & Adult Reconstruction Evaluation Committee and a moderator and instructor at past AAOS Annual Meetings.

"We are all indebted to Dr. Fischgrund for his tireless efforts in making JAAOS Global what it is today," Dr. Lee said of the current JAAOS Global editor-in-chief Jeffrey S. Fischgrund, MD, FAAOS. "The Journal has increased in visibility and popularity among U.S.-based surgeons and institutions, and I would like to continue that positive momentum." Of his plans for the future of JAAOS Global, Dr. Lee says, "We are all part of a global orthopaedic community, and I would like to increase contributions from our international colleagues so that we can exchange ideas, techniques and grow together in learning and research."

About the AAOS
With more than 39,000 members, the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons is the world's largest medical association of musculoskeletal specialists. The AAOS is the trusted leader in advancing musculoskeletal health. It provides the highest quality, most comprehensive education to help orthopaedic surgeons and allied health professionals at every career level to best treat patients in their daily practices. The AAOS is the source for information on bone and joint conditions, treatments and related musculoskeletal healthcare issues; and it leads the healthcare discussion on advancing quality. 

