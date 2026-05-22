AAPACN Applauds the Appointment of Dr. Danielle Pierotti to the Medicare Payment Advisory Commission (MedPAC)

DENVER, May 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Association of Post-Acute Care Nursing (AAPACN®) proudly announces that Board member Danielle Pierotti, PhD, RN, has been appointed to the Medicare Payment Advisory Commission (MedPAC) for a three-year term. Dr. Pierotti was nominated for this prestigious position by AAPACN and recommended by Congress to the Government Accountability Office (GAO).

MedPAC is an independent congressional agency established to advise the U.S. Congress on issues affecting the Medicare program, including payment policies, access to care, and quality of care for beneficiaries. Dr. Pierotti's appointment marks a significant milestone, ensuring that vital post-acute care delivery and rural nursing perspectives are represented at the highest levels of federal policymaking.

Dr. Pierotti currently serves as the Vice President for Health Affairs and Chief Nursing Officer at Mount Marty University in South Dakota. She brings decades of academic rigor, clinical expertise, and executive leadership to the commission, having previously served as a health system Chief Clinical Officer, an executive leader for a national post-acute nonprofit, and as a member of the AAPACN Board of Directors.

"Dr. Pierotti has consistently demonstrated exceptional leadership in advancing nursing perspectives within health policy discussions, particularly as they relate to Medicare payment, workforce sustainability, and post-acute care delivery," said Tracey Moorhead, President and CEO of AAPACN. "She possesses a rare ability to bridge frontline nursing leadership with rigorous policy analysis. Her contributions reflect a thoughtful balance of fiscal responsibility, workforce well-being, and patient outcomes. She will bring a thoughtful, lived-experience approach to MedPAC's deliberations."

In addition to her extensive post-acute care and policy background, Dr. Pierotti brings a critical regional perspective to the commission. Based in South Dakota, she understands the specific, often overlooked challenges of rural healthcare, where low population density, geographic isolation, and severe workforce shortages require nuanced, evidence-based policy solutions rather than a "one-size-fits-all" national approach.

Throughout her career, Dr. Pierotti has been a collaborative and strategic leader, known for communicating complex policy issues with clarity and elevating nursing voices in national conversations. Her three-year term on MedPAC will allow her to contribute meaningfully to address Medicare program challenges and to help shape the future of Medicare payment and delivery systems.

About AAPACN

The American Association of Post-Acute Care Nursing (AAPACN®) champions innovation and transformation across the post-acute care continuum by enabling providers to deliver unparalleled care. Representing more than 18,000 post-acute care nurses and leaders in over 6,100 facilities nationwide, AAPACN provides industry leading education, certification, and evidence-based resources that elevate quality of care and drive operational performance. Learn more at AAPACN.org

Media Contact: Juliet Thomas

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SOURCE American Association of Post-Acute Care Nursing