AAR and Ontic expand relationship with multiple long-term distribution agreements

WOOD DALE, Ill., July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AAR CORP. (NYSE: AIR), a leading provider of aviation services to commercial and government operators, MROs, and OEMs, has signed multiple long-term distribution agreements with Ontic that expand the companies' existing defense and commercial partnerships and enhance service offerings for the U.S. government and worldwide commercial customers.

AAR and Ontic sign multiple agreements at the 2024 Farnborough Air Show in England.

Under the first defense agreement, AAR will expand its support for U.S. government customers to include a specific list of T55 engine components applicable to the CH-47 helicopter. Under a second agreement, AAR will add part numbers for various platforms, including the C-130, H-60, and E-2D, to increase its Ontic offerings for direct sales to the U.S. government by more than 33%. Under a third agreement, AAR will expand on a current contract with Ontic to begin distributing a thrust vector actuation systems motor manufactured by Ontic.

Additionally, AAR and Ontic signed a long-term global exclusive commercial agreement for a specified list of parts for multi-channel satellite communication systems utilized on various platforms.

Collectively, these agreements add to AAR's robust offerings while leveraging Ontic's growing global presence to reduce lead times and increase availability of parts for customers.

Brian Sartain, Chief Operating Officer at Ontic said: "This the continuation of a strategic relationship for our two companies and offers our customers greater availability by adding these new parts to our distribution partnership with AAR. These additions to our agreement mean our customers will benefit from reduced lead times for parts, smoother supply chain management, and more efficient operational planning."

"AAR is pleased to expand our longstanding partnership with Ontic through additional multi-year distribution agreements," said Frank Landrio, AAR's Senior Vice President of Distribution. "This strategic partnership aligns AAR's global sales expertise, strategic footprint, and contracting strengths with Ontic's engineering experience to benefit our shared defense and commercial customers."

For more information on AAR's Distribution division, visit aarcorp.com.

About AAR

AAR is a global aerospace and defense aftermarket solutions company with operations in over 20 countries. Headquartered in the Chicago area, AAR supports commercial and government customers through four operating segments: Parts Supply, Repair & Engineering, Integrated Solutions, and Expeditionary Services. Additional information can be found at aarcorp.com.

About Ontic

Ontic is a leading global aerospace OEM, providing complex engineered parts and repair services for established aircraft in the defense and commercial market.

Boasting a portfolio of 8,000+ top-level assemblies, Ontic is proud to work with our customers around the globe, with our team of experts delivering a wide variety of critical technologies, including fuel measurement systems, as well as a range of avionics, cockpit instruments and controls.

With over 50 years of product manufacturing and aftermarket support experience, Ontic has operations across North America, UK & Europe, and Asia providing strategic worldwide support to civil and defense customers when and where it is needed.

This press release contains certain statements relating to future results, which are forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, reflecting management's expectations about future conditions, including anticipated activities and benefits under the new and expanded distribution and commercial agreements. Forward-looking statements may also be identified because they contain words such as ''anticipate,'' ''believe,'' ''continue,'' ''could,'' ''estimate,'' ''expect,'' ''intend,'' ''likely,'' ''may,'' ''might,'' ''plan,'' ''potential,'' ''predict,'' ''project,'' ''seek,'' ''should,'' ''target,'' ''will,'' ''would,'' or similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. These forward-looking statements are based on beliefs of Company management, as well as assumptions and estimates based on information currently available to the Company and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical results or those anticipated. For a discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties, refer to "Risk Factors" in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize adversely, or should underlying assumptions or estimates prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described. These events and uncertainties are difficult or impossible to predict accurately and many are beyond the Company's control. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.

