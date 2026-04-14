AAR awarded $305 million follow-on C-40A contract for U.S. Navy and Marine Corps

News provided byAAR CORP.
Apr 14, 2026, 16:30 ET
WOOD DALE, Ill., April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AAR CORP. (NYSE: AIR), a leading provider of aviation services to commercial and government operators, MROs, and OEMs, announced today the Company was awarded an approximately $305 million contract to provide contractor logistics support for the United States Navy and Marine Corps C-40A fleet. AAR's support will ensure the aircraft's continued operational readiness and long‑term sustainment, reinforcing its ability to meet mission requirements.
The firm-fixed-price indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract includes main operating base logistics and material support; field team and detachment support; scheduled and unscheduled depot level aircraft and component maintenance, modification, and repair; commercial line maintenance; and scheduled and unscheduled organizational level and depot level support equipment maintenance, modification, and repair.
"AAR has ensured the United States' C‑40A fleet is ready to meet global mission demands," said Nicholas Gross, AAR's Senior Vice President of Integrated Solutions. "We are proud to extend that commitment, applying our expertise and scalable, cost‑effective solutions so our government partners can operate with confidence, agility, and unwavering effectiveness."
For more information on AAR's Government Solutions, visit https://www.aarcorp.com/en/government-solutions/.
About AAR
AAR is a global aerospace and defense aftermarket solutions company with operations in over 20 countries. Headquartered in the Chicago area, AAR supports commercial and government customers through four operating segments: Parts Supply, Repair & Engineering, Integrated Solutions, and Expeditionary Services. Additional information can be found at aarcorp.com.
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This press release may contain certain statements relating to future results, which are forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, reflecting management's expectations about future conditions, including anticipated activities and benefits related to the contract. Forward-looking statements may also be identified because they contain words such as ''anticipate,'' ''believe,'' ''continue,'' ''could,'' ''estimate,'' ''expect,'' ''intend,'' ''likely,'' ''may,'' ''might,'' ''plan,'' ''potential,'' ''predict,'' ''project,'' ''seek,'' ''should,'' ''target,'' ''will,'' ''would,'' or similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. These forward-looking statements are based on beliefs of management, as well as assumptions and estimates based on information currently available to management and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical results or those anticipated. For a discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties, refer to "Risk Factors" in AAR CORP.'s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize adversely, or should underlying assumptions or estimates prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described. These events and uncertainties are difficult or impossible to predict accurately and many are beyond management's control. Management assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.
Contact:
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SOURCE AAR CORP.
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