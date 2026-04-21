AAR launches Airvoyant℠, an AI-driven procurement platform for airlines and MROs

WOOD DALE, Ill., April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AAR CORP. (NYSE: AIR), a leading provider of aviation services to commercial and government operators, MROs, and OEMs, announced today the launch of Airvoyant, an AI-powered aviation procurement solution that connects buyers directly to suppliers, searches available inventory, requests and consolidates quotes, and guides users to a streamlined, one-click purchasing decision. Powered by Amazon Web Services (AWS), the platform directly integrates with Aeroxchange's extensive ecosystem of more than 5,000 suppliers.

"These AI tools will reshape how customers source and procure parts, plan maintenance, and optimize operations." Post this AAR launches Airvoyant.

Built for airlines and MROs, the Airvoyant platform automates the traditionally manual parts sourcing process and integrates with Trax and other enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems, embedding intelligent procurement directly into customers' existing operational workflows.

The platform's AI Agent workforce analyzes inbound supplier quotes and generates purchase recommendations based on historical procurement data, including prior transactions, pricing patterns, and supplier performance. By surfacing insights not readily accessible through manual review, the Airvoyant platform lays the foundation for autonomous ordering.

Additional AI agents focused on demand consolidation, vendor optimization, and automated negotiation are expected to launch later this year, expanding Airvoyant's intelligent procurement capabilities.

Delta Air Lines and Air Canada are collaborating with Airvoyant as subject matter experts, providing early feedback and real-world perspective to help shape the evolution of the platform.

Air Europa, Allegiant, Atlas Air, JetBlue, Thai Airways, and Virgin Atlantic are serving as launch partners and advisors, experiencing how Airvoyant can transform their MRO parts procurement.

Built natively on AWS, Airvoyant benefits from a highly resilient cloud architecture, enabling real-time processing, seamless integration with enterprise systems, and continuous learning capabilities across its AI agents. This approach ensures customers can adopt advanced automation with confidence, backed by industry-leading security and compliance standards.

Today, most aircraft parts procurement relies on fragmented systems, email-driven RFQs, and manual quote comparison. Airvoyant overcomes this complexity with a unified, AI-driven system that optimizes sourcing decisions, improves visibility into lead times, strengthens supply chain planning, and unlocks measurable savings on parts spend.

Customers will also benefit from a direct integration with Aeroxchange, enabling the agent-driven platform to instantly access a broad, trusted network of vendors. The connectivity of solutions accelerates sourcing, expands supplier reach, and enhances decision-making across the procurement lifecycle, bringing greater speed, efficiency, and intelligence to airlines and MROs.

Following Trax and Aerostrat, Airvoyant becomes the third company in AAR's growing aviation software portfolio, reinforcing AAR's long-term commitment to developing the next generation of software for airline and MRO operations.

"AAR continues to invest in our transformative software platforms to bring increased efficiency to all corners of the aviation industry," said John M. Holmes, AAR's Chairman, President and CEO. "Airvoyant represents the first scalable solution to deliver agentic AI to airlines and MROs. These AI tools will reshape how customers source and procure parts, plan maintenance, and optimize operations."

For more information on AAR's software portfolio, visit https://www.aarcorp.com/en/software/. For more information on Airvoyant, visit https://www.airvoyant.com/.

About AAR

AAR is a global aerospace and defense aftermarket solutions company with operations in over 20 countries. Headquartered in the Chicago area, AAR supports commercial and government customers through four operating segments: Parts Supply, Repair & Engineering, Integrated Solutions, and Expeditionary Services. Additional information can be found at aarcorp.com.

About Airvoyant℠

Airvoyant is an AI‑driven, fully integrated aviation parts procurement solution. The platform and associated agents automate workflows and analyze real‑time data to deliver rapid purchase decisions, reduced parts spend, and increased operational reliability. Airvoyant is a wholly owned subsidiary of AAR CORP. Additional information can be found at https://www.airvoyant.com/.

This press release may contain certain statements relating to future results, which are forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, reflecting management's expectations about future conditions, including anticipated activities and benefits related to the Airvoyant platform and the use of artificial intelligence. Forward-looking statements may also be identified because they contain words such as ''anticipate,'' ''believe,'' ''continue,'' ''could,'' ''estimate,'' ''expect,'' ''intend,'' ''likely,'' ''may,'' ''might,'' ''plan,'' ''potential,'' ''predict,'' ''project,'' ''seek,'' ''should,'' ''target,'' ''will,'' ''would,'' or similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. These forward-looking statements are based on beliefs of management, as well as assumptions and estimates based on information currently available to management and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical results or those anticipated. For a discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties, refer to "Risk Factors" in AAR CORP.'s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize adversely, or should underlying assumptions or estimates prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described. These events and uncertainties are difficult or impossible to predict accurately and many are beyond management's control. Management assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.

Contact:

Media Team

+1-630-227-5100

[email protected]

SOURCE AAR CORP.