AAR named among America’s Greatest Workplaces 2024 by Newsweek

WOOD DALE, Ill., June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AAR CORP. (NYSE: AIR), a leading provider of aviation services to commercial and government operators, MROs, and OEMs, announced today that it has been recognized as one of America's Greatest Workplaces for 2024 by Newsweek and Plant-A Insights Group.

Newsweek and Plant-A Insights Group identified America's Greatest Workplaces by conducting a large-scale employer study based on over 1.5 million comprehensive company reviews from 250,000+ employees in the United States.

This award recognizes AAR's impact and commitment to delivering employee satisfaction.

"Finding a great workplace is an important decision that needs to factor in pay, respect, training, and advancement as well as healthy work-life balance. Newsweek and market-data research firm Plant-A Insights are proud to publish 'America's Greatest Workplaces 2024,' the second annual ranking that highlights companies that are committed to offering a positive and supportive working environment," said Nancy Cooper, Global Editor in Chief of Newsweek.

"We are honored to be recognized among America's Greatest Workplaces," says John M. Holmes, AAR's Chairman, President and CEO. "Our team members are AAR's foundation, and we strive to provide an environment where everyone feels a true sense of purpose in delivering value to our customers."



About AAR

AAR is a global aerospace and defense aftermarket solutions company with operations in over 20 countries. Headquartered in the Chicago area, AAR supports commercial and government customers through four operating segments: Parts Supply, Repair & Engineering, Integrated Solutions, and Expeditionary Services. Additional information can be found at aarcorp.com.









