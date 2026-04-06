AAR to host 2026 Investor Day

WOOD DALE, Ill., April 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AAR CORP. (NYSE: AIR), a leading provider of aviation services to commercial and government operators, MROs, and OEMs, will host an Investor Day on Tuesday, May 12, 2026, in New York City beginning at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time.

AAR's Chairman, President and CEO, John M. Holmes; CFO, Dylan Wolin; and other senior leaders will present a comprehensive overview of the Company's strategic priorities, growth initiatives, and financial objectives. The event will include formal presentations and Q&A sessions.

A formal invitation to register for in-person attendance will be shared directly with investors in the coming weeks. The event will also be accessible to the public through a live webcast and replay on the Company's website at https://www.aarcorp.com/en/investors/.

About AAR

AAR is a global aerospace and defense aftermarket solutions company with operations in over 20 countries. Headquartered in the Chicago area, AAR supports commercial and government customers through four operating segments: Parts Supply, Repair & Engineering, Integrated Solutions, and Expeditionary Services. Additional information can be found at aarcorp.com.

Contact:

Chris Tillett – Investor Relations

+1-630-227-5830

[email protected]

SOURCE AAR CORP.