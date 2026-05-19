AARC-360 Completes AICPA Peer Review with Pass Rating

ALPHARETTA, Ga., May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AARC-360, a PCAOB-registered firm of Certified Public Accountants and Advisors, today announced the successful completion of its AICPA Peer Review with a "Pass" rating. The result reflects the firm's continued commitment to quality, professionalism, and consistent client service delivery.

The AICPA Peer Review Program is an independent evaluation of a firm's auditing practice designed to assess quality control systems and compliance with professional standards.

"We are incredibly proud to have earned a "Pass" rating in our AICPA Peer Review for the fourth consecutive review since the firm's founding in 2014," said Neil Gonsalves, Founder & CEO of AARC-360. "This accomplishment reflects the dedication of our team and our unwavering commitment to maintaining the highest standards of quality and professionalism in everything we do."

The successful review reflects AARC-360's ongoing focus on continuous improvement, disciplined execution, and adherence to industry standards and best practices.

As AARC-360 continues to grow, this milestone reinforces the firm's position as a trusted provider of assurance and advisory services. Clients can remain confident in the firm's ability to deliver high-quality services with integrity, technical rigor, and a strong commitment to professional excellence.

About AARC-360

AARC-360 is a PCAOB-registered CPA firm providing IT-focused assurance, advisory, risk, and compliance services. The firm specializes in SOC examinations; ISO 27001 / ISO 27701 / ISO 42001 Certifications; PCI DSS, HITRUST, and FedRAMP Assessments; and cybersecurity compliance, and risk advisory services for organizations operating in highly regulated and technology-driven environments. The firm helps organizations strengthen information security, enhance governance and compliance programs, and address evolving regulatory and cybersecurity requirements through practical, business-focused guidance.

For more information about AARC-360, please visit here.

Contacts:

Neil Gonsalves – [email protected]

Brian Fischer – [email protected]

SOURCE AARC-360