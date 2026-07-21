AARC-360 Joins GovRAMP as an A2LA-Accredited 3PAO Participating in Discount Program

Expanded public sector assurance services support cloud service providers serving Federal, Defense Industrial Base, and SLED markets

ATLANTA, July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AARC-360, an audit, assurance, risk, and compliance firm, today announced it has joined GovRAMP.org as an A2LA-accredited Third-Party Assessment Organization (3PAO) participating in the GovRAMP discount program. Eligible organizations that have completed the Progressing Security Snapshot Program or achieved Core Verification may qualify for discounts of up to 30% on applicable assessment services.

AARC-360's GovRAMP program expands its public sector assurance services for cloud service providers serving Federal, Defense Industrial Base (DIB), and State, Local, and Education (SLED) entities. The firm now offers FISMA, FedRAMP Authorization, FedRAMP Equivalency, FedRAMP 20x, CMMC Readiness, and GovRAMP assessment services.

As public sector security expectations continue to mature, cloud service providers need independent assessment partners that combine technical rigor with a practical, customer-focused process. AARC-360 emphasizes assessment quality, auditor independence, evidence-based testing, and clear communication to help organizations reduce friction while pursuing authorization, verification, or readiness milestones.

"Joining GovRAMP as an A2LA-accredited 3PAO reflects our commitment to independent, high-quality assessments that help cloud service providers earn trust with government and regulated customers," said Neil Gonsalves, CEO of AARC-360. "These programs are business-critical, and our responsibility is to bring clarity, discipline, technical rigor, and a customer-focused experience to every assessment. We are proud to support organizations pursuing GovRAMP, FedRAMP, FISMA, and CMMC readiness with the integrity and quality they deserve."

AARC-360's participation in the GovRAMP discount program also supports organizations that have already taken meaningful steps to mature their security posture through GovRAMP's Progressing Security Snapshot Program or Core Verification pathway. Eligible organizations can work with an experienced assurance provider that understands cloud security frameworks, government procurement expectations, and the importance of assessment integrity.

About AARC-360

AARC-360 helps organizations demonstrate trust, strengthen security programs, and meet complex regulatory and customer requirements. The firm provides SOC 1, SOC 2, SOC 3, ISO 27001, ISO 27701, ISO 42001, HIPAA, HITRUST, PCI, FedRAMP, FISMA, CMMC Readiness, GovRAMP, and related advisory and assurance services for technology, healthcare, financial services, government contracting, cloud services, and other regulated industries.

For more information, visit www.aarc-360.com.

Media Contact:

Brian Fischer

Head of Sales and Marketing

AARC-360

[email protected]

SOURCE AARC-360