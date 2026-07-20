AARC-360 Launches New Compliance Podcast with Inaugural Episode on AI Governance and ISO/IEC 42001

New thought leadership series delivers practical insights on cybersecurity, compliance, AI governance, and digital trust for business and technology leaders

ATLANTA, July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AARC-360, a provider of audit, assurance, cybersecurity, risk, and compliance services, today announced the launch of the AARC-360 Compliance Podcast, a new thought leadership series designed to help business leaders navigate the evolving landscape of cybersecurity, regulatory compliance, artificial intelligence, and digital trust.

The inaugural episode, "AI Governance and ISO/IEC 42001: What Every Business Leader Needs to Know," features an in-depth discussion of the world's first certifiable Artificial Intelligence Management System (AIMS) standard and its growing importance as organizations accelerate AI adoption.

Hosted by Bernie Wedge, the episode features Adam Thompson, Senior Manager and ISO Lead Auditor, and Rashmi Mishra, Senior Consultant and ISO Lead Auditor. Together, they explore how organizations can establish effective AI governance, understand the practical implications of ISO/IEC 42001, and prepare for increasing customer, regulatory, and stakeholder expectations surrounding responsible AI.

"As organizations embrace artificial intelligence, governance has become just as important as innovation," said Neil Gonsalves, Founder and CEO of AARC-360. "The AARC-360 Compliance Podcast is another way we're helping clients and the broader business community understand emerging risks, evolving standards, and practical approaches to building trust through effective governance."

The discussion also examines the relationship between ISO/IEC 42001 and the NIST AI Risk Management Framework (AI RMF), common implementation challenges, and the role that AI governance plays in strengthening organizational resilience and stakeholder confidence.

The AARC-360 Compliance Podcast is intended for executives, board members, technology leaders, cybersecurity professionals, internal auditors, compliance officers, and risk management professionals seeking practical insights into today's most significant governance and assurance topics.

Future episodes will address subjects including SOC reporting, cybersecurity governance, ISO certifications, HITRUST, FedRAMP, third-party risk, and other emerging compliance and assurance issues.

The inaugural episode is now available on the AARC-360 YouTube Channel, with additional podcast distribution platforms planned for future release.

Watch or listen HERE

About AARC-360

AARC-360 helps organizations strengthen governance, reduce risk, and build lasting trust through cybersecurity, assurance, advisory, assessment, and certification services. Its capabilities include AI governance and ISO/IEC 42001, SOC reporting, ISO certifications, HITRUST, FedRAMP, CMMC, and other compliance frameworks.

For more information, visit www.aarc-360.com.

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SOURCE AARC-360