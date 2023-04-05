Aaron Cornfeld Named Chief Technology Officer at Mythics, LLC

Former Google Cloud Executive joins Oracle's leading Public Sector Solutions Provider.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mythics, LLC (formerly Mythics, Inc.) announced on Monday, April 3, that Aaron Cornfeld, Google Cloud's previous Director of Public Sector Customer Engineering, would be joining their organization as the new Chief Technology Officer. Mythics, Oracle's leading Public Sector Solutions Provider, has grown substantially over the past 5 years, focusing on helping Public Sector and Higher Education organizations develop, migrate and manage their cloud-based environment.

Earlier this year, Mythics announced they received a strategic investment from One Equity Partners to help accelerate the organic growth they had seen. Adding the Chief Technology position to the Executive Leadership team is a strategic investment in Mythics' expertise and ability to evaluate customer needs and requirements and build them into their future Cloud environment.

"We're delighted to have Aaron join our team as Chief Technology Officer," said Doug Altamura, Mythics' Sector President. "His vision, passion, and expertise in government technology will be invaluable as we strive to deliver top-notch innovative and impactful solutions that enhance our customers' businesses and drive value. We look forward to achieving great things together."

Cornfeld brings to Mythics over 30 years of industry experience evaluating and implementing technical solutions across Cloud areas. He spent the last 4+ years with Google Public Sector, building and managing a global team of Customer Engineers and developing solutions for Public Sector customers. Prior to Google, he was a Group Vice President at Oracle for nearly a decade, working with Federal, State and Local, Higher Education, and Healthcare customers building solutions around Oracle technology and applications including PeopleSoft, E-Business Suite, Oracle's Cloud products, and Engineered Systems.

"I'm excited to join Mythics to help accelerate our government customers' move to the cloud, modernize their existing infrastructure and applications, and provide improved services for their constituents," said Cornfeld. "Mythics has a long history of providing successful outcomes for their customer base and I'm thrilled to join a top-notch team."

About Mythics, LLC.

Mythics is an award-winning Oracle systems integrator, consulting firm, managed services provider and member of the Oracle PartnerNetwork representing Oracle product lines across cloud, software, support, hardware, engineered systems and appliances. Mythics delivers technology solutions serving the Federal Government, State and Local Governments, Commercial, Higher Education, Utilities and Healthcare sectors and is a trusted partner to organizations worldwide. For more information or to place an order, contact Mythics at 866-698-4427; email [email protected] or visit https://www.mythics.com or @mythics on LinkedIn and Twitter.

