AARP and American Diabetes Association® Launch The Let's Be Well Diabetes Box™ to Provide Health and Wellness Resources to People with Type 2 Diabetes

WASHINGTON, April 30, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- With one of every seven health care dollars being spent treating diabetes and its complications, diabetes is now considered the most expensive chronic condition in the U.S. To help support the millions of Americans living with diabetes, AARP and the American Diabetes Association (ADA) have joined forces to provide a new offering for people with type 2 diabetes, the Let's Be Well Diabetes Box. The box includes everyday wellness resources for people with diabetes, and contains expertly chosen products and information that can help people take important steps toward effectively managing the onset of type 2 diabetes.

While age is a risk factor for type 2 diabetes, lifestyle choices are critically important in preventing, delaying or managing the condition. The Let's Be Well Diabetes Box delivers a blend of lifestyle products, resources and information to support the needs of individuals with diabetes. The boxes can be purchased by friends, family members, caregivers or people with diabetes, and is shipped directly to the recipient's doorstep.

"Delivering innovative solutions that enable people to live their healthiest lives is a top priority for us at AARP, and this Let's Be Well collaboration with the ADA puts people's health and wellness at the forefront," said Andy Miller, senior VP of innovation and product development, AARP. "We know that people want to be empowered to take care of themselves, and they want to do so on their own terms. These boxes provide the opportunity to do just that, in practical and actionable ways."

"One in four seniors in America is diagnosed with diabetes, and having access to vetted diabetes information and expertly chosen resources and products is critical," said Michael Eisenstein, senior vice president of products for the ADA. "We are pleased to partner with AARP for the Let's Be Well Diabetes Box. Together, we can help improve outcomes for the millions of seniors with type 2 diabetes."

The Let's Be Well Diabetes Box includes:

Precise Portions Lunch Plate Portion-Control Content Wheel The 12-Week Diabetes Cookbook Bobble Water Bottle Miracle of Aloe Foot Repair Cream Athleema Resistance Bands Glukos Gel Diabetes Forecast® magazine 2018 consumer guide

The Let's Be Well Diabetes Box, with a $75 retail value, is available for purchase starting today for $49.99 including shipping at www.LetsBeWellBox.com.

About AARP

AARP is the nation's largest nonprofit, nonpartisan organization dedicated to empowering people 50 and older to choose how they live as they age. With a nationwide presence and nearly 38 million members, AARP strengthens communities and advocates for what matters most to families: health security, financial stability and personal fulfillment. AARP also produces the nation's largest circulation publications: AARP The Magazine and AARP Bulletin. To learn more, visit www.aarp.org or follow @AARP and @AARPadvocates on social media.

About the American Diabetes Association

Nearly half of American adults have diabetes or prediabetes; more than 30 million adults and children have diabetes; and every 21 seconds, another individual is diagnosed with diabetes in the U.S. Founded in 1940, the American Diabetes Association (ADA) is the nation's leading voluntary health organization whose mission is to prevent and cure diabetes, and to improve the lives of all people affected by diabetes. The ADA drives discovery by funding research to treat, manage and prevent all types of diabetes, as well as to search for cures; raises voice to the urgency of the diabetes epidemic; and works to safeguard policies and programs that protect people with diabetes. In addition, the ADA supports people living with diabetes, those at risk of developing diabetes, and the health care professionals who serve them through information and programs that can improve health outcomes and quality of life. For more information, please call the ADA at 1-800-DIABETES (1-800-342-2383) or visit diabetes.org. Information from both of these sources is available in English and Spanish. Find us on Facebook (American Diabetes Association), Twitter (@AmDiabetesAssn) and Instagram (@AmDiabetesAssn).

