New AARP Movies for Grownups Survey Finds Hollywood Significantly Influences How Americans View Aging

Eight out of 10 respondents say movies and TV shape how society views getting older

WASHINGTON, Jan. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fifty is the new box office gold. A national survey released today by AARP's Movies for Grownups, "Rewriting the Script: The Power of Age Diversity on Screen," finds that 81% of adults 18-plus say movies and TV shape how people see aging, and more than half think stories featuring 50-plus characters are more relatable across generations.

With the 50-plus audience spending more than $10 billion on streaming and movies, the new study underscores the significant market potential in telling stories by and about people over 50.

"Stories shape how we see ourselves and one another. When movies and television offer rich, authentic portrayals of life after 50, it shifts our perception of aging," said Myechia Minter-Jordan, CEO of AARP. "Audiences are telling the industry clearly: stories that reflect the full span of life resonate across generations and challenge ageism. That is not only good for society, it is good for business."

The survey, which polled over 2,000 U.S. adults 18 and over, was released ahead of this year's Movies for Grownups® Awards, AARP's annual award show spotlighting the most compelling film and TV work created for and by the 50-plus.

The survey also found:

93% say they are likely to watch movies and TV with actors age 50-plus in leading roles.

One in three respondents (33%) say a movie or TV show has made them feel more positive about aging.

More than half (57%) say storylines around dating, intimacy, and love underrepresent the full spectrum of ages, with just 16% of adults age 65+ saying they feel accurately reflected in romantic roles.

For more than 20 years, AARP's Movies for Grownups program has championed authentic storytelling for and by people 50-plus, advocating against ageism and promoting narratives that reflect life at every stage.

This year, the program expanded into a more comprehensive year-round initiative that celebrates the work and influence of actors, filmmakers, and creators over 50.

The program culminates in an annual awards ceremony, which will take place on January 10, 2026, in Beverly Hills and will be televised by Great Performances on February 22, 2026, at 7 p.m. ET /6 p.m. CT on PBS (check local listings).

For additional information, visit: www.aarp.org/agingonscreen

*Methodology: Interviews were conducted October 30 – November 6, 2025 among 2,013 adults age 18-plus through Dynata's online panel. All data were weighted by age, race/ethnicity, region, marital status, and gender.

About AARP

AARP is the nation's largest nonprofit, nonpartisan organization dedicated to empowering Americans 50 and older to choose how they live as they age. With a nationwide presence, AARP strengthens communities and advocates for what matters most to the 125 million Americans 50-plus and their families: health and financial security, and personal fulfillment. AARP also works for individuals in the marketplace by sparking new solutions and allowing carefully chosen, high-quality products and services to carry the AARP name. As a trusted source for news and information, AARP produces the nation's largest-circulation publications, AARP The Magazine and AARP Bulletin. To learn more, visit www.aarp.org/about-aarp/, www.aarp.org/español or follow @AARP, @AARPLatino and @AARPadvocates on social media.

SOURCE AARP