AARP Awards $3.2 Million for 244 Community Projects

WASHINGTON, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, AARP announced it is awarding $3.2 million to 244 Community Challenge grantees for quick-action projects to help jumpstart long-term local change. These grants will help improve public spaces, transportation, housing, civic engagement with an emphasis on the needs of the 50+. Many of this year's grants support revitalizing communities adversely impacted by the pandemic and include a focus on diversity, inclusion, and disparities.

"AARP is committed to helping mayors, local leaders and residents strengthen their communities so people of all ages, abilities and backgrounds can thrive," said Nancy LeaMond, AARP Executive Vice President and Chief Advocacy & Engagement Officer. "Many of our earlier grants have led to permanent changes, and the program continues to evolve. We are proud to support projects this year that focus on diversity, addressing disparities, coronavirus recovery and engaging 50+ volunteers to improve their communities."

AARP Community Challenge grants will be funded in all 50 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. All projects must be completed by November 10, 2021. Examples of this year's cohort include:

Converting a hotel to transitional housing for residents who were devastated by wildfires in Jackson County , O.R.;

, O.R.; Creating the Black Women's Mural Project in Englewood, N.J. , which will recognize the ground-breaking achievements of black suffragists;

in , which will recognize the ground-breaking achievements of black suffragists; Supporting pandemic recovery by installing parklets to provide additional outdoor space for people to safely gather and serve as traffic calming interventions in Honolulu , H.I.; and

, H.I.; and Developing Michigan's first lending library of demonstration tools for communities across the state to test protected bike lanes and curb extensions.

The Community Challenge grant program is part of AARP's nationwide Livable Communities initiative, which supports the efforts of cities, towns, neighborhoods and rural areas to become great places to live for people of all ages, especially those 50+. Since the program's inception in 2017, AARP has granted $9.3 million through 805 grants to nonprofit organizations and government entities across the country.

View the full list of grantees and their project descriptions at aarp.org/communitychallenge and learn more about AARP's livable communities work at aarp.org/livable.

