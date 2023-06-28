AARP Awards Grants to Four Mississippi Organizations as Part of its Nationwide Program to Make Communities More Livable

JACKSON, Miss., June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, AARP Mississippi announced four organizations throughout the state will receive 2023 Community Challenge grants – part of the largest group of grantees to date with $3.6 million awarded among 310 organizations nationwide. Grantees will implement quick-action projects that help communities become more livable by improving public places; transportation; housing; digital connections; diversity, equity and inclusion; and more, with an emphasis on the needs of adults age 50 and older.

"AARP Mississippi is committed to working with local leaders to improve residents' quality of life through tangible changes," said AARP Mississippi State Director Kimberly L. Campbell, Esq. "We are proud to collaborate with this year's grantees as they make immediate improvements in their communities to jumpstart long-term change, especially for Mississippians 50 and over."

Here in Mississippi, projects funded include:

Byhalia: FW Coleman Theatre

Funding will be used to purchase raised garden beds and repair the sidewalk around a community orchard and garden. Capacity-Building Microgrant

Greenwood: Girls Club & Learning Center, Inc.

This project will conduct walk audits and host two community meetings with participants, residents and local business owners to discuss the findings. Capacity-Building Microgrant

Oakland: Oakland Area Chamber of Commerce

This project will improve the area around a senior center by adding a decorative mural, building a pickleball court and adding a pocket park with benches and raised flower beds.

Pass Christian: City of Pass Christian

The project will add pickleball courts to the city's main park and recreation area, providing a popular amenity to older adults and people of all ages.

AARP Community Challenge grant projects will be funded in all 50 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. True to the program's quick-action nature, projects must be completed by November 30, 2023.

This year, the AARP Community Challenge accepted applications across three different grant opportunities, including existing flagship grants in addition to new capacity-building microgrants for improving walkability and community gardens. New demonstration grants will focus on improving transportation systems, with funding support provided by Toyota Motor North America, and housing choice design competitions.

AARP is also bolstering its investment in rural communities, mobility innovation, transportation options, and health and food access.

"These grants continue to lead to long-term, positive changes in communities across the country," said Nancy LeaMond, AARP Executive Vice President and Chief Advocacy & Engagement Officer. "This year, we are proud to support the largest number of projects in the program's seven-year history, which will improve residents' quality of life through tangible changes so everyone can thrive as they age."

The grant program is part of AARP's nationwide Livable Communities initiative, which supports the efforts of cities, towns, neighborhoods and rural areas to become great places to live for people of all ages, especially those age 50 and older. Since 2017, AARP Mississippi has awarded 19 grants and $263,200 through the program to nonprofit organizations and government entities across the state.

View the full list of grantees and their project descriptions at aarp.org/communitychallenge and learn more about AARP's livable communities work at aarp.org/livable.

