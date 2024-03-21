AARP CEO Jo Ann Jenkins Announces Decision to Step Down at the End of the Year

WASHINGTON, March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AARP Chief Executive Officer Jo Ann Jenkins announced her decision to step down when her contract expires at the end of the year.

Jenkins has served as CEO for the past decade. She has been part of AARP since 2004, when she joined the AARP Services, Inc. (ASI) Board of Directors, where she served as Chair of the Board from 2009-2010. In 2010, she was named as President of AARP Foundation, and in 2013 became AARP's Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer.

"On behalf of the entire Board, I want to thank Jo Ann for her impressive record of accomplishments in advancing AARP's mission and serving our members," said Lloyd Johnson, Chair of AARP Board of Directors. "Jo Ann has led AARP on a transformational journey to redefine the organization's vision, challenge outdated attitudes and stereotypes about aging, and spark innovative solutions that empower people to choose how they live as they age."

Among the accomplishments during her tenure, Jenkins championed the multigenerational workforce, healthy longevity, protecting Social Security and Medicare, and lowering the cost of prescription drugs. She has led through a spirit of innovation, creating AgeTech and launching a Digital First journey to help AARP better serve our members in the future.

Under her leadership, AARP has received the Malcolm Baldrige National Quality Award, has been recognized by Ethisphere as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies, has been named as one of Fast Company magazines Best Workplaces for Innovators, and for the past seven years has been named as a Washington Post Best Workplace. In 2019 and 2021, Fortune magazine named her as "One of the World's 50 Greatest Leaders." Her national best-selling book, Disrupt Aging: A Bold New Path to Living Your Best Life at Every Age, became a signature rallying cry for revolutionizing society's views on aging.

"The AARP Board will move diligently to find the right person to lead AARP on the next leg of its journey," Johnson said. The Board will be supported by Heidrick and Struggles in the CEO search process.

About AARP

