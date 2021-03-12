AARP Creates New Business Group to Expand Its Commitment to Diversity, Equity and Inclusion

WASHINGTON, March 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today AARP CEO Jo Ann Jenkins announced the creation of a new group, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, and a new executive-level position, Chief Diversity Officer. The group and role were created to heighten the organization's focus on its social mission work and best serve Americans 50+, a rapidly diversifying demographic. Jenkins also announced that she has promoted Edna Kane-Williams into the role of Executive Vice President and Chief Diversity Officer. The CDO position reports directly to the CEO and serves on the AARP Executive Team. Kane-Williams has worked at AARP since 2006, most recently serving as Senior Vice President of Multicultural Leadership.

"AARP's commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion runs deep. Today's announcement to fine tune our structure and expand our DEI work builds on our long and strong commitment to serve all Americans 50+, caregivers and families," said AARP CEO Jo Ann Jenkins. "Edna Kane-Williams has an extraordinary track record of championing equity and inclusion, and in her new role, she will be a key partner in helping AARP achieve its goals and lead with our values. I look forward to our expanded work together."

As CDO, Kane-Williams is responsible for driving AARP's enterprise Diversity, Equity and Inclusion workforce, workplace and marketplace strategies. This work includes AARP's strategies around age discrimination, disparities and multicultural audiences; the Disrupt Aging initiative; AARP's Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Advisory Council; and AARP's Strategic Enterprise Employee Resource Groups.

Said Kane-Williams: "At a time of momentous change, AARP is broadening our work and deepening our commitment to our nearly 38 million members, our entire demographic, and our workforce. We are and will continue to be inclusive and equitable in how we fulfill our mission and carry out our work. I look forward to helping AARP achieve success."

Kane-Williams brings more than twenty years of experience in non-profit and for-profit organizations to her new role. She currently serves on the Board of Directors for Legal Counsel for the Elderly and for the Center for Responsible Lending, and she is a founding member of the Conference Board's Multicultural Marketing Advocacy Council. She earned a Master of Arts from George Washington University and a Bachelor of Arts from Yale University.

