AARP Foundation Now Recruiting Pennsylvania Volunteers For AARP Foundation Tax-Aide

HARRISBURG, Pa., Aug. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AARP Foundation Tax-Aide has kicked off volunteer recruitment in Pennsylvania for its Tax-Aide program, the nation's largest volunteer-run tax-preparation service. The foundation is looking to expand its team of volunteers statewide for the upcoming tax season and is accepting new volunteers through the end of October.

Tax-Aide offers free in-person tax preparation and assistance to low- and moderate-income individuals nationwide. Volunteers make a difference in their communities by helping taxpayers, and their families, who might otherwise miss out on the tax credits and deductions they've earned.

There are a variety of volunteer roles, including tax preparers, client facilitators, those who can provide technical and management assistance and interpreters. Every level of experience is welcome. Volunteer tax preparers complete tax preparation training and IRS certification.

Last year, 1,563 AARP Foundation Tax-Aide volunteers in Pennsylvania helped more than 108,000 people file their federal and state tax returns. The program is offered at approximately 283 sites statewide, including senior centers, libraries and other convenient locations.

AARP Foundation Tax-Aide has grown since its inaugural team of just four volunteers in 1968, and has served over 68 million taxpayers since its inception. The program now involves 35,000 volunteers and serves over 2.5 million taxpayers annually at nearly 5,000 sites nationwide. In 2019 taxpayers who used AARP Foundation Tax-Aide received $1.4 billion in income tax refunds and more than $200 million in Earned Income Tax Credits (EITCs). Taxpayers do not need to be a member of AARP or a retiree to use Tax-Aide.

To learn about our volunteer opportunities, visit aarpfoundation.org/taxaide or call 1-888-OUR-AARP (1-888-687-2277). AARP Foundation Tax-Aide is offered in coordination with the IRS.

CONTACT: Steve Gardner, AARP PA

(717) 237-6481 or Sgardner@aarp.org

Or

Jacklyn Isasi, AARP PA

(267) 825-9928 or Jisasi@aarp.org

SOURCE AARP Pennsylvania

