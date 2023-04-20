AARP Launches National Search for Benefits Badass to Showcase AARP Benefits

Apply by May 29 to win $50,000 and a chance to appear on AARP digital channels

WASHINGTON, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Do you have what it takes to be a Benefits Badass? AARP announced today the first-ever nationwide challenge to find a digital influencer of any age who uses their AARP benefits to make their money, health and happiness live as long as they do. The "AARP Benefits Badass" is someone who can put a creative spin on all kinds of life hacks by using their AARP benefits, from staying happy and healthy to saving money.

In 2021, social media influencer Zachary Burr Abel shared a post about how his AARP membership saved him thousands of dollars, helping his 1 million+ followers save money on things that matter to them. The post went viral and encouraged many new and younger consumers to take advantage of AARP benefits, especially during a time of inflation.

"Zach showed the country that AARP benefits are badass, and we know there are thousands more just like him who personify the AARP social mission by stretching their dollars, living healthy, and staying connected to friends and family," said Barbara Shipley, AARP senior vice president of brand integration. "That's why we're looking to crown the first-ever AARP Benefits Badass. While they love how AARP benefits help them give back to their community, save money, and stay healthy, they live to share their tips and tricks and turn the masses into badasses."

Contestants will compete for the title "AARP Benefits Badass" and a $50,000 prize by sharing in a few words why they deserve to be the AARP Benefits Badass and a short video showcasing the value of AARP information, programs, tools, and other membership benefits, in particular social mission related benefits. Contestants can apply from April 19-May 29 at aarpbenefitsbadass.org.

The general public will have a chance to vote for their favorite AARP Benefits Badass contestant among 25 finalists by visiting aarpbenefitsbadass.org from June 27-July 24.

AARP will select and announce the winner in mid-August. In addition to the prize, for the next 12 months the winner may have the chance to appear on AARP digital channels, at selected AARP events, and post content about their experience with AARP benefits.

More information and full contest details can be found at aarpbenefitsbadass.org.

Contest abbreviated rules:

From June 27-July 24, the general public who are legal residents of the fifty (50) United States and the District of Columbia who are at least eighteen (18) years old at the time of voting and who have an AARP.org account will get to vote for their favorite contestant from among 25 finalists. AARP membership is not required.

The contest is open only to legal residents of the fifty (50) United States and the District of Columbia who are at least eighteen (18) years old at the time of entry and who have an AARP.org account. AARP membership is not required.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. LEGAL RESIDENTS OF THE 50 UNITED STATES (D.C.), 18 YEARS AND OLDER WHO HAVE AN AARP.ORG ACCOUNT. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. Enter Contest by: 5/29/23. For Official Rules and prize description, visit aarpbenefitsbadass.org/rules. Sponsor: AARP, 601 E. Street NW, Washington, DC 20049.

