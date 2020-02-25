AARP Named For The Second Year As One Of The World's Most Ethical Companies By Ethisphere

WASHINGTON, Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AARP, the nation's largest nonprofit, nonpartisan organization dedicated to empowering people to choose how they live as they age, today announced it has been recognized by Ethisphere, a global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices, as one of the 2020 World's Most Ethical Companies.

AARP is honored to be one of the few nonprofit organizations to be recognized among so many prestigious global pubic companies. In 2020, 132 honorees were recognized, spanning 21 countries and 51 industries.

"We're proud to be recognized by Ethisphere for the second year in a row," said AARP CEO Jo Ann Jenkins. "Our commitment to ethics is at the core of our work at AARP as we endeavor to advocate on behalf of not just our 38 million members, but of all people age 50 and over."

"Congratulations to everyone at AARP for earning this recognition," said Ethisphere's Chief Executive Officer, Timothy Erblich. "This is a moment to acknowledge the leaders working to advance corporate cultures defined by integrity and affirm those companies contributing to broader societal imperatives and the greater good."

Grounded in Ethisphere's proprietary Ethics Quotient®, the World's Most Ethical Companies assessment process includes more than 200 questions on culture, environmental and social practices, ethics and compliance activities, governance, diversity and initiatives to support a strong value chain. The process serves as an operating framework to capture and codify the leading practices of organizations across industries and around the globe. Best practices and insights from the 2020 honorees will be released in a report and webcast in March and April of this year.

All companies that participate in the assessment process receive an Analytical Scorecard providing them a holistic assessment of where their programs stand against the demanding standards of leading companies.

"We're thrilled to be recognized yet again for our commitment to ethical behavior," said Ellen M. Hunt, AARP Senior Vice President, Audit, Ethics & Compliance Officer. "This recognition highlights our organization-wide dedication to a strong ethical corporate culture where our employees act with integrity and honesty on a daily basis."

The full list of the 2020 World's Most Ethical Companies can be found at https://worldsmostethicalcompanies.com/honorees.

AARP is a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization, with a membership of nearly 38 million that helps people turn their goals and dreams into 'Real Possibilities' by changing the way America defines aging. With staffed offices in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands, AARP works to strengthen communities and promote the issues that matter most to families such as healthcare security, financial security and personal fulfillment. AARP also advocates for individuals in the marketplace by selecting products and services of high quality and value to carry the AARP name. As a trusted source for news and information, AARP produces the world's largest circulation magazine, AARP The Magazine and AARP Bulletin. AARP does not endorse candidates for public office or make contributions to political campaigns or candidates. To learn more, visit www.aarp.org or follow @aarp and our CEO @JoAnn_Jenkins on Twitter.

The Ethisphere® Institute is the global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices that fuel corporate character, marketplace trust and business success. Ethisphere has deep expertise in measuring and defining core ethics standards using data-driven insights that help companies enhance corporate character and measure and improve culture. Ethisphere honors superior achievement through its World's Most Ethical Companies recognition program and provides a community of industry experts with the Business Ethics Leadership Alliance (BELA). More information about Ethisphere can be found at: https://ethisphere.com.

