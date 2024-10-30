AARP NY: 50+ Voters to Play Outsized Role in 2024 Elections as NY's Electorate Landscape Changes

Analysis of Voter Participation Shows More Are Opting Out of Party Enrollment

NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Even as more New York voters are opting out of enrolling in a political party when registering to vote, those age 50 and up remain the most consistent and reliable voting bloc. Older voters are likely to play an outsized role once again in November's elections, according to The Influence of Older Voters: New York Voter Participation Assessment report AARP New York released today.

The report, prepared by Gotham Government Relations for AARP New York, found that voters 50-plus, regardless of party affiliation, are the most likely to show up at the polls, as they have in the last four election cycles – presidential, congressional, and gubernatorial. This is notable, considering that since 2016, there has been a steady rise in New York voters across all age groups who have chosen not to enroll in any party.

In the June 2024 primary, for example, Gotham found that 50-plus voters represented 72% of the total turnout in New York, or 4 out of 5 voters. In the 2022 midterms, 62.5% of voters were age 50 or over.

The report also noted that while voter registration is evenly divided between those over and under age 50, older voters participate at higher rates. These findings suggest that candidates and officeholders need to seriously consider the issues and priorities of our older citizens.

"Anyone running for public office needs to know that older New Yorkers vote more than any other age group, and their votes will make the difference in this election," said AARP New York State Director Beth Finkel. "Candidates need to focus on the issues that matter most to older voters; from protecting Social Security and Medicare, to bringing down the cost of prescription drugs, to supporting family caregivers so they can keep their aging loved ones in their own homes, where they prefer to be."

The report notes that, according to the New York State Board of Elections, as of September 5, 2024, women outnumber men as registered voters by 1 million, 7.12 million to 6.11 million. Democratic women (under and over age 50) are the largest voting group, representing 28.8% of the electorate.

The report also analyzed voting data across 10 regions within the state and offers detailed data at the county level, highlighting trends in voter registration and participation. Across all regions, the report finds that voters 50-plus turned out at higher rates than those under 50. Additionally, it finds a rise in independent registrations but inconsistent turnout, especially for younger voters and in non-presidential elections.

Other notable findings from analysis of New York's 13,150,000 active registered voters include:

There is a growing trend in independent non-partisan voter registration (blank or no party selected), especially among voters under age 50. Only 39% of independent voters are age 50-plus.

While independent non-partisan registration has risen, actual turnout for these voters is generally lower than for Democrats or Republicans, with 3 of 4 under-50 independents staying home in 2022.

Among Republicans, 62% of them are age 50 and older.

For Democrats and other smaller parties, there is a more even split between those under and over the age of 50.

Read the full report here.

Connect with AARP New York on X: @AARPNY and Facebook: AARP New York

About AARP

AARP is the nation's largest nonprofit, non-partisan organization dedicated to empowering Americans 50 and older to choose how they live as they age. With a nationwide presence, AARP strengthens communities and advocates for what matters most to the more than 100 million Americans 50-plus and their families: health security, financial stability and personal fulfillment. AARP also works for individuals in the marketplace by sparking new solutions and allowing carefully chosen, high-quality products and services to carry the AARP name. As a trusted source for news and information, AARP produces the nation's largest circulation publications, AARP The Magazine and AARP Bulletin. To learn more, visit www.aarp.org/about-aarp/, www.aarp.org/español or follow @AARP, @AARPenEspañol and @AARPadvocates on social media.

SOURCE AARP New York