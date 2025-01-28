AARP NY Members to Governor Hochul: Thank You for Adding $45M for Aging Services to Budget Proposal

ALBANY, N.Y., Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AARP New York members and staff gathered with Governor Kathy Hochul today to thank her for including an additional $45 million in her 2025-26 Executive Budget proposal for state-funded home- and community-based services that are vital to enabling older New Yorkers to remain in their own homes and communities, where they prefer to be.

Governor Hochul gathers with AARP New York State Director Beth Finkel (left), and AARP New York staff and members who presented the Governor with an oversized “Thank You” card signed by more than 2,300 New Yorkers for adding $45 million for aging services in the 2025-26 Executive Budget proposal. Photo credit: AARP New York

Thousands of aging New Yorkers across the state are stuck on waiting lists for in-home services such as delivered meals, personal care and case management. By proposing another $45 million for the State Office for the Aging in the next state budget, the Governor is taking a major step toward eliminating the waiting lists and ensuring our aging loved ones and their family caregivers receive the support they need.

"We thank Governor Hochul for prioritizing the needs of the state's rapidly aging population with this funding increase proposal," AARP New York State Director Beth Finkel said. "One in every four New York residents are age 60 and older. Many of them are relying on various non-Medicaid support programs to remain in the homes and communities they've lived in for years, rather than be placed in a nursing home or other adult care facility."

"Every New Yorker deserves to age with dignity and grace — that's why I included $45 million in my Executive Budget proposal for home- and community-based services, providing more people with the resources to stay in the environment where they feel most comfortable," Governor Hochul said. "I'm grateful to AARP New York for their extraordinary partnership as we work to bring quality care resources to individuals, families and caregivers."

The additional funding will also bring much-needed relief to the thousands of family caregivers in New York State who do so much to provide their aging loved ones with the daily care they need. AARP surveys show that caregivers across the state face significant physical, emotional and financial stress. This funding will help alleviate their burdens by providing the support they deserve.

"We look forward to working with state lawmakers to ensure the Governor's additional funding proposal and other aging services resources makes it into the final state budget," Finkel added.

Governor Hochul gathered in the Red Room at the State Capitol with AARP New York staff and members who presented her with an oversized thank you card signed by more than 2,300 New Yorkers.

