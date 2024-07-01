AARP Pennsylvania Alerts Residents to Utility Scams as Summer Heats Up

HARRISBURG, Pa., July 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As temperatures rise and utility bills follow suit, AARP Pennsylvania is warning residents about a surge in utility scams targeting older adults. These scams often increase during the summer months when higher energy usage makes utility bills more significant, providing an opportunity for fraudsters to exploit.

Watch AARP Pennsylvania Fraud Watch Alert about Utility Scams on YouTube.

Mary Bach, AARP Pennsylvania Volunteer and Chair of the Consumer Issues Task Force, emphasizes the importance of staying vigilant. "Scammers are becoming increasingly sophisticated, often posing as utility company representatives to deceive individuals into providing personal information or making payments. It's crucial to be aware of these tactics and to verify the legitimacy of any unsolicited contact regarding your utilities."

Utility scams can take various forms, including phone calls, emails, or even in-person visits. Common tactics involve threats of immediate service disconnection unless payment is made or offers of significant discounts on utility bills if personal information is provided. AARP Pennsylvania advises residents to always contact their utility company directly using the number on their bill to verify any claims.

A recent AARP poll found Pennsylvania voters 50 and older are increasingly concerned about fraud and scams. When asked how concerned they are about the issue of fraud through tactics like robo-calls, phishing emails or other scams that could negatively impact them and their families, 62% of voters 50+ say they are very concerned. This is an issue that transcends political affiliation, with voters of all political stripes expressing concern.

David Kalinoski, AARP Associate State Director, stresses the importance of education and caution. "We urge everyone to stay informed and cautious. Never give out personal or financial information to unsolicited callers. Utility companies typically send several notices before disconnecting service and will never demand immediate payment over the phone."

AARP Pennsylvania offers resources and tools to help protect against utility scams, including free educational seminars, fraud prevention tips, and access to the AARP Fraud Watch Network. Residents are encouraged to visit the AARP Pennsylvania website for more information and to report any suspicious activity.

You can sign up for free, biweekly Watchdog Alerts to have information on the latest scams delivered right to your phone. Text FWN to 50757.

Report scams to local law enforcement. For help from AARP, call 1-877-908-3360 or visit the AARP Pennsylvania Fraud Resource Page at aarp.org/pafraud.

About AARP

AARP is the nation's largest nonprofit, nonpartisan organization dedicated to empowering Americans 50 and older to choose how they live as they age. With a nationwide presence, AARP strengthens communities and advocates for what matters most to the more than 100 million Americans 50-plus and their families: health security, financial stability and personal fulfillment. AARP also works for individuals in the marketplace by sparking new solutions and allowing carefully chosen, high-quality products and services to carry the AARP name. As a trusted source for news and information, AARP produces the nation's largest circulation publications, AARP The Magazine and AARP Bulletin. To learn more, visit www.aarp.org/about-aarp/, www.aarp.org/español or follow @AARP, @AARPenEspañol and @AARPadvocates on social media.

