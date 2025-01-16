AARP Pennsylvania Now Accepting 2025 Community Challenge Grant Applications

Grants aim to make Pennsylvania communities more livable for residents of all ages

HARRISBURG, Pa., Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AARP Pennsylvania is now accepting applications for the 2025 AARP Community Challenge grant program, offering funding for quick-action projects that improve the quality of life in communities across the state. Applications are open until 5 p.m. Eastern on Wednesday, March 5, 2025.

Part of AARP's Livable Communities initiative, the program supports efforts to create accessible, equitable, and age-friendly places to live. Since 2017, AARP has awarded $20.1 million to over 1,700 projects nationwide, including 41 in Pennsylvania. Previous recipients in Pennsylvania have left a lasting impact, from enhancing a park in Erie with age-friendly fitness equipment and seating to transforming a space in Philadelphia into a pop-up pedestrian plaza that improves safety and strengthens community connections.

"These grants empower communities to take quick, meaningful actions that enhance the lives of Pennsylvanians," said Bill Johnston-Walsh, AARP Pennsylvania State Director. "We're thrilled to support projects that make our state's communities more livable for residents of all ages, especially those 50 and older."

For 2025, AARP Community Challenge grants will offer funding in three categories:

Capacity-Building Microgrants : Includes resources like coaching to improve walkability, home safety, and disaster preparedness.

: Includes resources like coaching to improve walkability, home safety, and disaster preparedness. Demonstration Grants : Supports replicable projects such as pedestrian safety improvements and broadband expansion.

: Supports replicable projects such as pedestrian safety improvements and broadband expansion. Flagship Grants: Funds larger initiatives focused on public spaces, housing, transportation, digital inclusion, and community resilience.

Eligible applicants include 501(c)(3), 501(c)(4), and 501(c)(6) nonprofit organizations, as well as government entities. Grants range from several hundred dollars to tens of thousands, depending on project scope.

Applications are due by 5 p.m. Eastern on March 5, 2025. Projects must be completed by December 15, 2025. Learn more, view past projects, and apply at www.AARP.org/CommunityChallenge .

