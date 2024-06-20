AARP Pennsylvania Recognizes Attorney General Michelle Henry as a Community Fraud Fighter

HARRISBURG, Pa., June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, AARP Pennsylvania recognized the Commonwealth's Attorney General Michelle Henry as a Community Fraud Fighter of distinction. This distinction honors the dedication of individuals who are actively working to combat the scourge of scams and fraud targeting Pennsylvanians of all ages.

This spring, AARP offices across the country are honoring law enforcement officers, lawmakers, state officials, and community nonprofits who are engaged in keeping people and their money safe.

Bill Johnston-Walsh, AARP Pennsylvania State Director (Left), presenting Pennsylvania Attorney General Michelle Henry (Right) with an AARP Community Fraud Fighter Award

"No matter your age or income, Pennsylvanians are under attack each and every day from these criminals. They need strong allies like Attorney General Henry involved in this fight," said AARP Pennsylvania State Director, Bill Johnston-Walsh.

"Protecting the most vulnerable members of our community has been a guiding principle of my career. Scammers and other bad actors are relentless in their efforts to get easy money, and they never consider the harm they are inflicting on people," said Attorney General Michelle Henry. "I am so proud of everyone in my office who works so hard to fight alongside me, whether through arresting scammers or working to hold predatory companies accountable. Thank you for this great honor, and please know that the Office of Attorney General will continue to fight for you and your loved ones every single day."

Michele Henry was appointed Attorney General in March 2023 to serve as the Commonwealth's top lawyer and chief law enforcement officer. Prior to this appointment, she served as First Deputy Attorney General under former Attorney General and now Governor, Josh Shapiro, where she was responsible for overseeing all the Office's legal matters, including criminal cases to seek justice for victims and public protection cases fighting for the rights of Pennsylvania consumers.

During the past 15 months as Attorney General, Henry has collaborated with the Pennsylvania State Police to arrest scammers in two separate plots to defraud and steal from older Pennsylvanians. Attorney General Henry has also acted by filing lawsuits against companies that misled patients and failed to notify them of their consumer rights.

Under Attorney General Henry's leadership, the Senior Protection Unit has continued to investigate and prosecute those who cheat, deceive, or abuse older Pennsylvanians; and the Senior Scam Program continues to offer a variety of programs to provide older adults and their families the information and tools needed to protect themselves from the scams and fraud that are out there, while encouraging them to report instances of fraud and scams to the Attorney General's Hotline.

According to the Federal Trade Commission, Pennsylvanians lost a reported $224.2 million to illegal scams in 2023 and the average victim lost $440. However, these numbers only reveal a fraction of actual theft from fraud, since the crime is notoriously underreported. AARP Pennsylvania is focused on providing people of all ages the tools to spot and avoid scams through AARP Pennsylvania's Consumer Issues Taskforce.

The AARP Pennsylvania Consumer Issues Task Force is a statewide, volunteer-based group that focuses on fraud and scam prevention. The group has always enjoyed a great relationship with the Office of Attorney General. This task force has delivered over 60 presentations this year to nearly 3,000 individuals across a wide array of community groups. In addition to community presentations, the group is involved in Scam Jam events with elected officials; hosting telephone town hall events; helping to prevent identity theft through local shredding events; and producing monthly educational videos on current fraud and scam topics.

AARP Fraud Watch Network™ is a free resource that equips consumers with up-to-date knowledge to spot and avoid scams, and connects those targeted by scams with our fraud helpline specialists who provide support and guidance on what to do next. Anyone can call the helpline at 877-908-3360. AARP Fraud Watch Network™ also offers free, facilitated peer discussion groups that seek to provide emotional support for those experiencing fraud; and advocates at the federal, state, and local levels to enact policy changes that protect consumers and enforce laws.

