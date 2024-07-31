AARP Pennsylvania Warns Residents About Growing Threat of AI Scams

HARRISBURG, Pa., July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AARP Pennsylvania is alerting residents about a rising wave of sophisticated Artificial Intelligence (AI) scams targeting older adults. With AI becoming increasingly advanced, scammers are using tools like deepfake videos and voice cloning to deceive individuals into handing over money and personal information.

Mary Bach, AARP Pennsylvania Volunteer and Chair of the Consumer Issues Task Force, highlights the dangers. "The misuse of AI in scams is a growing concern. Scammers can now convincingly mimic the voices and faces of trusted individuals, making it harder than ever to distinguish between what's real and what's fake. We must stay informed and cautious to protect ourselves."

A recent incident in Hong Kong illustrates the potential damage. A finance worker was tricked into wiring $25.6 million after participating in a videoconference with what appeared to be his company's CFO and other executives. The entire interaction was a sophisticated AI-generated hoax.

David Kalinoski, AARP Associate State Director, emphasizes the need for vigilance. "AI technology can create incredibly realistic scams. We urge everyone to verify any unusual requests, especially those involving financial transactions. Always contact the person or company directly using known contact information before taking any action."

To protect yourself from AI scams, AARP Pennsylvania recommends the following tips:

Verify Caller Identity: If you receive a call from someone claiming to be from a business or a family member in crisis, hang up and call back using a known number. Be Skeptical of Unsolicited Requests: Never give out personal or financial information in response to unexpected requests. Use Safe Communication Practices: Avoid clicking on links in unsolicited emails or text messages. Instead, visit the website directly by typing the URL into your browser. Set Up Family Codes: Establish a secret code word with family members to confirm identities during emergency calls.

Report scams to local law enforcement. For help from AARP, call 1-877-908-3360 or visit the AARP Pennsylvania Fraud Resource Page at aarp.org/pafraud.

