AARP Receives 2019 Top Workplaces Award From Washington Post

WASHINGTON, June 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AARP has been named one of The Washington Post's 2019 Top Workplaces in the Washington, D.C. area. AARP is a 2019 award winner in the top 30 large employers category, rising to #11 from #14 last year. Selection is based solely on employee feedback gathered through an anonymous third-party survey administered by research partner Energage, LLC, which measured several aspects of workplace culture, including alignment, execution, and connection.

"The commitment that AARP employees have to the work they do on behalf of people 50-plus and their families shines through every day," said AARP CEO Jo Ann Jenkins. "Because all of us at AARP believe so strongly in the organization's social mission, we've sought to make AARP an inspiring place to work and one where collaboration, innovation and inclusiveness are at the heart of everything we do. To learn that AARP is once again rated as a Top Workplace is a great honor."

"Now in its sixth year, The Post's Top Workplaces list continues to reflect companies in the region that cultivate a connection with their workforce," said Washington Post Top Workplaces editor Dion Haynes. "It's clear from the survey that these organizations share a commitment to providing support and an environment that makes employees feel valued and respected."

AARP is committed to attracting, inspiring and retaining its diverse, skilled and motivated workforce. AARP's benefits package is designed in alignment with its social impact agenda focused on financial resilience, health security, including caregiving, and personal fulfillment for people age 50-plus and their families. AARP employees are empowered to be everyday innovators in aging.

