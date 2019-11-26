AARP The Magazine Announces Nominees for the 19th Annual Movies for Grownups® Awards

WASHINGTON, Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AARP The Magazine today announced the nominees for the upcoming 19th Annual Movies for Grownups® Awards, with A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, Bombshell, Little Women, Marriage Story, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, The Farewell, The Irishman, and The Two Popes contending for Best Picture/Best Movie for Grownups category. For nearly two decades, AARP's MFG program has championed movies for grownups, by grownups, by advocating for the 50-plus audience, fighting industry ageism, and encouraging films that resonate with older viewers. Annette Bening will receive the esteemed Movies for Grownups® Career Achievement Award.

Iconic and beloved screen and stage performer Tony Danza will host the star-studded evening at the Beverly Wilshire, Beverly Hills, on January 11, 2020. The Awards ceremony will be broadcast by Great Performances for the third consecutive year on Sunday, January 19, 2020, at 6 p.m. on PBS (check local listings), pbs.org/gperf, and the PBS Video App. The Awards are co-produced by Great Performances and AARP Studios.

In the Best Actress category, nominations will go to Isabelle Huppert (Frankie), Helen Mirren (The Good Liar), Julianne Moore (Gloria Bell), Alfre Woodard (Clemency), and Renée Zellweger (Judy). In the Best Actor category, Antonio Banderas (Pain and Glory), Robert De Niro (The Irishman), Eddie Murphy (Dolemite is My Name), Jonathan Pryce (The Two Popes), and Adam Sandler (Uncut Gems).

The nominees for Best Supporting Actress are Laura Dern (Marriage Story), Nicole Kidman (Bombshell), Jennifer Lopez (Hustlers), Maggie Smith (Downton Abbey), and Zhao Shuzhen (The Farewell). In the Best Supporting Actor category, Jamie Foxx (Just Mercy), Tom Hanks (A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood), Anthony Hopkins (The Two Popes), Al Pacino (The Irishman), and Brad Pitt (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood).

2019 Movies for Grownups® nominees for Best Director are Noah Baumbach (Marriage Story), Fernando Meirelles (The Two Popes), Sam Mendes (1917), Martin Scorsese (The Irishman), and Quentin Tarantino (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood).

In the Readers' Choice category, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, Bombshell, Downton Abbey, Joker, Little Women, Marriage Story, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Richard Jewell, The Irishman, and The Two Popes are nominated for favorite movie. Readers can cast their ballot at aarp.org/readerschoice by January 4, 2020.

"We timed the Movies for Grownups Awards early in the shortened award season to ensure a spotlight on films that matter — not just for entertaining us, but that also speak to the important issues of today," says Heather Nawrocki, VP and Director for Movies for Grownups at AARP. "We must continue to lift up movies made for, by, and about grownups — the stories that speak to moviegoers 50+. 2019 was especially notable for storytelling that resonates with a mature audience, showcases experienced talent, and reflects the world today."

The complete list of the 19th Annual Movies for Grownups® Awards Nominees:

Best Picture/Best Movie for Grownups: The Irishman, Bombshell, Marriage Story, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood , The Farewell, The Two Popes, Little Women

Best Actress: Isabelle Huppert ( Frankie ), Helen Mirren ( The Good Liar ), Julianne Moore ( Gloria Bell ), Alfre Woodard ( Clemency ), Renée Zellweger ( Judy )

( ), ( ), ( ), ( ), Renée Zellweger ( ) Best Actor: Antonio Banderas ( Pain and Glory ), Robert De Niro ( The Irishman ), Eddie Murphy ( Dolemite is My Name ), Jonathan Pryce ( The Two Popes ), Adam Sandler ( Uncut Gems )

( ), ( ), ( ), ( ), ( ) Best Supporting Actress: Laura Dern ( Marriage Story ), Nicole Kidman ( Bombshell ), Jennifer Lopez ( Hustlers ), Maggie Smith ( Downton Abbey ), Zhao Shuzhen ( The Farewell )

( ), ( ), ( ), ( ), Zhao Shuzhen ( ) Best Supporting Actor: Jamie Foxx ( Just Mercy ), Tom Hanks ( A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood ), Anthony Hopkins ( The Two Popes ), Al Pacino ( The Irishman ), Brad Pitt ( Once Upon a Time in Hollywood )

( ), ( ), ( ), ( ), ( ) Best Director: Noah Baumbach ( Marriage Story ), Fernando Meirelles ( The Two Popes ), Sam Mendes ( 1917 ), Martin Scorsese ( The Irishman ), Quentin Tarantino (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood )

( ), ( ), ( ), ( ), ) Readers' Choice: A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, Bombshell, Downton Abbey, The Irishman, Joker, Little Women, Marriage Story, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood , Richard Jewell , The Two Popes

Best Ensemble: Bombshell, Dolemite Is My Name, Downton Abbey, Knives Out, Little Women

Best Intergenerational : A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, Little Women, Parasite, The Etruscan Smile, The Farewell

: Best Buddy Picture : A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, Ford v. Ferrari, Just Mercy , The Lighthouse, The Two Popes

: Best Screenwriter: Noah Baumbach ( Marriage Story ), Kasi Lemmons ( Harriet ), Anthony McCarten ( The Two Popes) , Quentin Tarantino ( Once Upon A Time in Hollywood ), Steven Zaillian ( The Irishman )

( ), ( ), ( , ( ), ( ) Best Time Capsule : Harriet, Judy, Little Women, Motherless Brooklyn, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

: Best Documentary: Apollo 11, Ask Dr. Ruth, Linda Ronstadt : The Sound of My Voice , The Apollo, Toni Morrison : The Pieces I Am

Best Foreign Language Film: An Unexpected Love ( Argentina ), Pain and Glory ( Spain ), Parasite ( South Korea ), The Farewell (U.S.), The Unorthodox ( Israel )

Consumer Cellular is proud to be the presenting sponsor for the Movies for Grownups Awards. Event proceeds benefit AARP Foundation, which works to end senior poverty by helping vulnerable older adults — in Los Angeles and across the country — build economic opportunity and social connectedness.

