AARP The Magazine Announces the Winners of the Annual Movies for Grownups® Awards

WASHINGTON, March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AARP The Magazine has unveiled the winners for the annual Movies for Grownups® Awards, which features honorees from The United States vs. Billie Holiday, The Life Ahead, The Father, The Trial of the Chicago 7 and more. For the inaugural year of the TV categories, the winners include This Is Us and The Queen's Gambit. This year's virtual event is hosted by the iconic Hoda Kotb, NBC News' "TODAY" co-anchor and co-host of "TODAY with Hoda & Jenna."

(PRNewsfoto/AARP)

In a year where award shows have undergone major changes, movie theaters have been shuttered and the general public has been advised to stay at home, AARP's Movies for Grownups Awards will continue its tradition of awarding high quality film talent and expand its categories into Television/Streaming.

"We are excited to share this year's Movies for Grownups Awards honorees and celebrate the work of these formidable filmmakers," said Tim Appelo, AARP film and TV critic. "Even during these trying times, creators continue to give audiences riveting imagery, captivating storytelling and indelible performances. We have expanded our categories into TV to reflect changes in how audiences consume content, and we can't wait to share the stories of those whose work enriched our lives this year."

AARP The Magazine's Annual Movies for Grownups Awards will be broadcast by Great Performances on Sunday, March 28 at 8 p.m. on PBS (check local listings), pbs.org/moviesforgrownups and the PBS Video app. This is the fourth consecutive year the awards will be broadcast on PBS in a co-production with Great Performances and AARP Studios.

AARP's Movies for Grownups program has championed movies for grownups, by grownups, by advocating for the 50-plus audience, fighting industry ageism and highlighting films that resonate with older viewers. AARP's Movies for Grownups continues its commitment to celebrate quality content by expanding to honor standout TV programs in new categories.

The complete list of the Annual Movies for Grownups Awards Winners:

Career Achievement: George Clooney

Best Picture/Best Movie for Grownups: The United States vs. Billie Holiday

Best Actress: Sophia Loren ( The Life Ahead)

Best Actor: Anthony Hopkins ( The Father )

Best Supporting Actress: Jodie Foster ( The Mauritanian )

Best Supporting Actor: Demi án Bichir ( Land )

án Bichir ( ) Best Director: Aaron Sorkin ( The Trial of the Chicago 7 )

Best Screenwriter: Aaron Sorkin ( The Trial of the Chicago 7 )

Best Ensemble: One Night in Miami

Best Intergenerational: Minari

Best Buddy Picture: Da 5 Bloods

Best Time Capsule: Mank

Best Grownup Love Story: Supernova

Best Documentary: A Secret Love

Best Foreign Film/Best International Film: Collective ( Romania )

Best Actress (TV): Catherine O'Hara ( Schitt's Creek )

Best Actor (TV): Mark Ruffalo ( I Know This Much Is True )

Best Series: This Is Us (NBC)

Best TV Movie/Limited Series: The Queen's Gambit (Netflix)

About AARP

AARP is the nation's largest nonprofit, nonpartisan organization dedicated to empowering people 50 and older to choose how they live as they age. With a nationwide presence and nearly 38 million members, AARP strengthens communities and advocates for what matters most to families: health security, financial stability and personal fulfillment. AARP also produces the nation's largest circulation publications: AARP The Magazine and AARP Bulletin. To learn more, visit www.aarp.org, www.aarp.org/espanol or follow @AARP, @AARPenEspanol and @AARPadvocates, @AliadosAdelante on social media.

About WNET

WNET is America's flagship PBS station: parent company of New York's THIRTEEN, WLIW21, WLIW-FM and operator of NJ PBS, the statewide public media network in New Jersey and its news division, NJ SPOTLIGHT NEWS. Through its new ALL ARTS multi-platform initiative, its broadcast channels, three cable services (THIRTEEN PBSKids, Create and World) and online streaming sites, WNET brings quality arts, education and public affairs programming to more than five million viewers each month. WNET produces and presents a wide range of acclaimed PBS series, including Nature, Great Performances, American Masters, PBS NewsHour Weekend, and the nightly interview program Amanpour and Company. In addition, WNET produces numerous documentaries, children's programs, and local news and cultural offerings, as well as multiplatform initiatives addressing poverty and climate. Through THIRTEEN Passport and WLIW Passport, station members can stream new and archival THIRTEEN, WLIW and PBS programming anytime, anywhere.

SOURCE AARP

Related Links

www.aarp.org

