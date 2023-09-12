Aatrox Communications Selects OneBill to Speed Up Time-to-Market for their Phone Numbers and SIP Trunking Services

OneBill Software

12 Sep, 2023, 08:30 ET

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aatrox Communications, a leading SIP trunk and Unified Communications provider in Australia and New Zealand, has chosen OneBill, an award winning billing and revenue management platform provider, as their strategic partner to streamline and automate the order orchestration and provisioning of their phone numbers and SIP trunking services.

With a vast array of communications services, one of Aatrox's core opportunities was to find a solution that could help them to grow faster and scale their business by achieving faster time to market with the automated provisioning and activation of their communications services.

Sean Harris, Director at Aatrox Communications said, "We use OneBill's orchestration & provisioning engine to provision our phone numbers and SIP trunks. The platform is very flexible and was able to accommodate our unique requirements with ease. This enabled us to take our products to the market very quickly. We're very happy with our OneBill experience."

Now, with having adopted OneBill's process orchestration platform, Aatrox are able to:

  • Provision DIDs/ Phone numbers
  • Port DIDs/ Phone numbers
  • Provision of SIP Trunks

JK Chelladurai, Founder and CEO, OneBill said, "our process orchestration platform is why many customers choose OneBill. We believe customer experience is paramount, and through workflow automation, businesses can ensure they deliver their products to their customers with speed. Therefore we're so grateful for this partnership and that we can witness Aatrox Communications continue to excel in the product experience that they deliver."

Learn more about OneBill's service delivery platform (process orchestration platform) here: https://www.onebillsoftware.com/service-delivery-platform-sdp/

About OneBill: 
OneBill is an integrated end-to-end OSS/BSS suite delivered in the cloud with modular flexibility, powering revenue and customer growth, scalability, and global expansion by unifying the billing & revenue management, CPQ, CRM, enterprise-grade process orchestration, and the most sophisticated channel partner enablement – on a single unified platform.

https://www.onebillsoftware.com

About Aatrox Communications:
Aatrox Communications proudly serves as a Titanium 3CX Solutions Provider and SIP Trunk Provider, offering comprehensive SIP Connectivity solutions, top-tier 3CX Hosting services, and expert-level specialized knowledge in 3CX to cater to the needs of an extensive wholesale network.

https://aatroxcommunications.com.au

OneBill Contact:
Barathi Balakrishnan - VP, Marketing
844-462-7638
[email protected]

About Aatrox Communications Contact:
Sean Harris – Director
03 8397 2990
[email protected]

SOURCE OneBill Software

