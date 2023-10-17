Covenant Telecom Selects OneBill to Power Their Wholesale and Retail WISP and IoT Billing Operations

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 17, 2023  /PRNewswire/ -- Covenant Telecom, the nationwide Virtual Network Enabler (VNE), has chosen OneBill, an award winning billing and revenue management solution, as their strategic partner to streamline both wholesale and retail billing and revenue operations.

Covenant Telecom needed a turnkey solution to streamline billing for wholesale and retail WISP and IoT customers along with their SIM lifecycle management (Activation, Deactivation, Suspend, Resume, Plan Change etc.). With the tight integration that Covenant Telecom's requires with their network partners, order orchestration and provisioning workflows, built-in inventory management, and the most sophisticated channel partner enablement module, are vital features of OneBill that they can leverage.

Bobby Mahler, General Manager of Covent Telecom, stated, "We searched for a comprehensive platform to provide a turnkey OSS/BSS system with the flexibility to seamlessly service our wholesale and retail clients with our current and future wireless offers. Additionally, we wanted our wholesale customers to have an online white label portal that allowed them total management of all their end-user customers as well. OneBill was able to provide us with an all-inclusive package right out of the box. The after-sale and pre-launch support was second to none." 

JK Chelladurai, Founder and CEO of OneBill, said, "Our beyond billing capabilities like order orchestration, provisioning workflows, and channel partner enablement play a vital role in CSPs growth. We believe that giving businesses an end-to-end solution, from quote-to-cash to revenue recognition, plus provisioning workflows to channel partner enablement, while ensuring the utmost data integrity is paramount. We're truly excited about this partnership and to see Covenant Telecom expand their customer base in the following months."

About OneBill:
OneBill is the only unified agile billing & monetization platform powering growth, scalability, and global expansion by unifying billing & revenue management, CPQ, CRM, enterprise-grade order orchestration and provisioning workflows, and the most sophisticated channel partner enablement within a single unified platform.
www.onebillsoftware.com 

About Covenant Telecom:
Covenant Telecom, LLC (a Native American Owned Company) is a leading Virtual Network Enabler (VNE) committed to closing the Digital Divide. By providing WISPs, MVNOs, ISPs, Tribal Nations, and Enterprise Businesses with the tools and support needed to launch their own Branded Wireless Internet and IoT Services, Covenant Telecom is transforming the way connectivity is delivered.
www.covenanttelecom.com

OneBill Contact:
Barathi Balakrishnan, VP, Marketing
844-462-7638
[email protected]

Covenant Telecom Contact:
Bobby Mahler, General Manager
830-431-2444
[email protected]

