OneBill Partners with Acronis to Empower MSPs through Automated Provisioning, Billing, and Revenue Management

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OneBill , an award winning billing and revenue management solution, has strategically partnered with Acronis , a global leader in cyber protection, to empower MSPs to automate the provisioning of Acronis products seamlessly and streamline end-to-end billing and revenue operations on a single unified platform.

This strategic collaboration between OneBill and Acronis marks a significant leap forward for MSPs, providing them with an integrated and automated solution to enhance their service delivery, reduce operational complexities, and drive overall business growth.

Key features of this strategic partnership include:

Automated Provisioning: MSPs now have the ability to effortlessly purchase Acronis products through OneBill, triggering an automated provisioning process for tenants and related entities within the Acronis ecosystem. This integration streamlines operations, saving valuable time and resources. Streamlined Ordering Process: OneBill's Ordering portal facilitates the automation of Partner, Customer, and Offering creation within Acronis. By centralizing the ordering process, MSPs eliminate the need for manual data entry across disparate systems, minimizing the risk of human error. Elimination of Swivel Chair Operations: The partnership aims to eradicate swivel chair operations by ensuring a seamless flow of data between OneBill and Acronis systems. This not only enhances operational efficiency but also reduces the likelihood of errors associated with dual data entry.

Furthermore, these MSPs are able to leverage OneBill's full 360° suite of revenue management capabilities which includes everything from quoting and contract management, product catalog configuration, billing and invoicing, reporting analytics, and customer relationship management (CRM).

Pat Hurley, RVP at Acronis, emphasized the company's commitment to "simplifying complex processes and providing customers with unprecedented control and peace of mind." He added, "The partnership with OneBill is an extension of this promise, as it allows Acronis to enhance the value delivered to partners by leveraging OneBill's award-winning billing and revenue management solution. This collaboration aims to streamline security management processes for our customers significantly."

JK Chelladurai, Founder and CEO of OneBill, said, "We're extremely excited by this strategic partnership and helping MSPs across the globe to be able to seamlessly manage their billing in OneBill, while the provisioning of Acronis' advanced cybersecurity services happen via APIs in the background. It's about one connected experience and taking data protection to the next level."

To learn more about the Acronis and OneBill integration, visit: https://solutions.acronis.com/en-us/integrations/onebill/

About OneBill:

OneBill is the only unified agile billing & monetization platform powering growth, scalability, and global expansion by unifying billing & revenue management, CPQ, CRM, enterprise-grade order orchestration and provisioning workflows, and the most sophisticated channel partner enablement within a single unified platform.

www.onebillsoftware.com

About Acronis:

Acronis is a global leader in cybersecurity and protection solutions, offering cutting-edge technologies to safeguard businesses and individuals from evolving threats. Learn more at https://www.acronis.com

