AB Global High Income Fund Releases Monthly Portfolio Update

NEW YORK, Dec. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AB Global High Income Fund, Inc. [NYSE: AWF] (the "Fund") today released its monthly portfolio update as of November 30, 2019.

AB Global High Income Fund, Inc.







Top 10 Fixed-Income Holdings

Portfolio %

1) U.S. Treasury Notes  2.25%, 2/15/27 

2.40%

2) Brazil Notas do Tesouro Nacional Series F 10.00%, 1/01/21 

2.20%

3) Indonesia Treasury Bond Series FR77 8.125%, 5/15/24 

1.92%

4) U.S. Treasury Notes  2.875%, 8/15/28 

1.69%

5) U.S. Treasury Bonds  6.25%, 5/15/30 

0.73%

6) Republic of South Africa Government Bond Series 2030 8.00%, 1/31/30 

0.69%

7) Indonesia Treasury Bond Series FR78 8.25%, 5/15/29 

0.67%

8) Argentine Republic Government International Bond  6.875%, 1/26/27 - 1/11/48 

0.64%

9) U.S. Treasury Bonds  5.25%, 2/15/29 

0.61%

10) Dominican Republic International Bond  8.625%, 4/20/27 

0.60%



Investment Type

Portfolio %

Corporates - Non-Investment Grade

Industrial

Communications - Media

3.50%

Energy

2.89%

Basic

2.62%

Consumer Non-Cyclical

2.48%

Communications - Telecommunications

2.44%

Consumer Cyclical - Other

2.07%

Capital Goods

1.81%

Consumer Cyclical - Automotive

1.69%

Services

1.18%

Technology

1.16%

Consumer Cyclical - Retailers

0.81%

Transportation - Services

0.55%

Consumer Cyclical - Entertainment

0.32%

Other Industrial

0.31%

Consumer Cyclical - Restaurants

0.23%

SUBTOTAL

24.06%

Credit Default Swaps

23.16%

SUBTOTAL

23.16%

Financial Institutions

Banking

3.06%

Finance

0.91%

Insurance

0.72%

Other Finance

0.67%

REITS

0.52%

Brokerage

0.23%

SUBTOTAL

6.11%

Utility

Electric

0.67%

SUBTOTAL

0.67%

SUBTOTAL

54.00%

Global Governments

11.88%

Emerging Markets - Sovereigns

Emerging Markets - Sovereigns

9.24%

Credit Default Swaps

0.77%

SUBTOTAL

10.01%

Corporates - Investment Grade

Financial Institutions

Banking

3.04%

Insurance

1.89%

REITS

0.58%

SUBTOTAL

5.51%

Industrial

Consumer Cyclical - Other

0.63%

Basic

0.57%

Technology

0.53%

Energy

0.50%

Communications - Telecommunications

0.37%

Consumer Non-Cyclical

0.27%

Capital Goods

0.20%

Consumer Cyclical - Automotive

0.19%

Other Industrial

0.15%

Consumer Cyclical - Entertainment

0.13%

Communications - Media

0.12%

Services

0.07%

SUBTOTAL

3.73%

Utility

Electric

0.08%

SUBTOTAL

0.08%

SUBTOTAL

9.32%

Collateralized Mortgage Obligations

Risk Share Floating Rate

7.27%

Non-Agency Fixed Rate

0.74%

Non-Agency Floating Rate

0.65%

Agency Fixed Rate

0.64%

SUBTOTAL

9.30%

Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securities

Credit Default Swaps

6.45%

Non-Agency Fixed Rate CMBS

1.78%

Non-Agency Floating Rate CMBS

0.10%

SUBTOTAL

8.33%

Interest Rate Futures

6.04%

Bank Loans

Industrial

Consumer Non-Cyclical

1.27%

Capital Goods

0.64%

Technology

0.48%

Services

0.47%

Energy

0.33%

Consumer Cyclical - Retailers

0.27%

Consumer Cyclical - Other

0.22%

Consumer Cyclical - Entertainment

0.15%

Communications - Media

0.14%

Consumer Cyclical - Restaurants

0.11%

Communications - Telecommunications

0.10%

Other Industrial

0.09%

Consumer Cyclical - Automotive

0.03%

SUBTOTAL

4.30%

Financial Institutions

Finance

0.12%

Insurance

0.12%

SUBTOTAL

0.24%

Utility

Electric

0.13%

SUBTOTAL

0.13%

SUBTOTAL

4.67%

Emerging Markets - Corporate Bonds

Industrial

Consumer Non-Cyclical

0.92%

Basic

0.77%

Communications - Telecommunications

0.34%

Consumer Cyclical - Other

0.32%

Energy

0.27%

Other Industrial

0.09%

Transportation - Services

0.04%

Capital Goods

0.03%

Transportation - Airlines

0.02%

SUBTOTAL

2.80%

Utility

Electric

0.25%

SUBTOTAL

0.25%

Financial Institutions

Banking

0.10%

REITS

0.09%

Finance

0.03%

Insurance

0.01%

SUBTOTAL

0.23%

SUBTOTAL

3.28%

Emerging Markets - Treasuries

2.91%

Common Stocks

1.66%

Asset-Backed Securities

Other ABS - Fixed Rate

0.80%

Home Equity Loans - Fixed Rate

0.32%

Autos - Fixed Rate

0.26%

Home Equity Loans - Floating Rate

0.01%

SUBTOTAL

1.39%

Total Return Swaps

0.87%

Investment Companies

Funds and Investment Trusts

0.48%

SUBTOTAL

0.48%

Local Governments - US Municipal Bonds

0.48%

Quasi-Sovereigns

Quasi-Sovereign Bonds

0.48%

SUBTOTAL

0.48%

Preferred Stocks

Financial Institutions

0.29%

Utility

0.02%

SUBTOTAL

0.31%

Inflation-Linked Securities

0.25%

Currency Instruments

Forward Currency Exchange Contracts

0.15%

SUBTOTAL

0.15%

Collateralized Loan Obligations

CLO - Floating Rate

0.08%

SUBTOTAL

0.08%

Warrants

0.02%

Whole Loan Trusts

Performing Asset

0.02%

SUBTOTAL

0.02%

Local Governments - Regional Bonds

0.01%

Reverse Repurchase Agreements

-0.52%

Net Cash Equivalents

Investment Companies

10.14%

Governments - Treasuries

0.71%

Cash

0.49%

SUBTOTAL

11.34%

Derivative Offsets

Futures Offsets

-6.06%

Swaps Offsets

-30.70%

SUBTOTAL

-36.76%

Total

100.00%



Country Breakdown

Portfolio %

United States

65.37%

Brazil

3.89%

Indonesia

2.99%

United Kingdom

2.10%

Canada

1.74%

Luxembourg

1.33%

Netherlands

1.27%

France

1.20%

Egypt

1.05%

Argentina

1.01%

Colombia

0.90%

Dominican Republic

0.89%

Switzerland

0.88%

Italy

0.88%

Nigeria

0.86%

Spain

0.83%

South Africa

0.82%

Russia

0.76%

Ireland

0.72%

Turkey

0.66%

Mexico

0.59%

Ukraine

0.58%

Bahrain

0.48%

Ivory Coast

0.48%

Kenya

0.47%

Oman

0.45%

Sri Lanka

0.40%

Ecuador

0.38%

Angola

0.38%

Finland

0.35%

India

0.33%

United Arab Emirates

0.31%

Costa Rica

0.30%

Mongolia

0.29%

Zambia

0.29%

Gabon

0.28%

Honduras

0.27%

Senegal

0.25%

Bermuda

0.25%

Sweden

0.23%

Norway

0.19%

Denmark

0.17%

Jamaica

0.17%

Hong Kong

0.16%

Germany

0.16%

Macau

0.16%

El Salvador

0.16%

Cayman Islands

0.14%

Cameroon

0.12%

Lebanon

0.10%

Australia

0.10%

Israel

0.09%

Peru

0.09%

China

0.09%

Ghana

0.09%

Venezuela

0.08%

Trinidad & Tobago

0.08%

Kazakhstan

0.07%

Chile

0.06%

Iraq

0.06%

Jordan

0.06%

Virgin Islands (BVI)

0.05%

Jersey (Channel Islands)

0.02%

Pakistan

0.02%

Total Investments

100.00%



Net Currency Exposure Breakdown

Portfolio %

United States Dollar

97.51%

Japanese Yen

0.82%

Egypt Pound

0.53%

Brazilian Real

0.42%

Russian Rubles

0.42%

Indian Rupee

0.29%

Nigerian Naira

0.25%

Indonesian Rupiah

0.09%

Canadian Dollar

0.06%

Argentine Peso

0.04%

Colombian Peso

0.03%

Great British Pound

0.02%

Mexican Peso

0.02%

Swiss Franc

0.01%

Malaysian Ringgit

0.01%

New Turkish Lira

0.01%

Norwegian Krone

-0.01%

Euro

-0.52%

Total Net Assets

100.00%



Credit Rating

Portfolio %

AAA

6.54%

AA

1.29%

A

1.55%

BBB

17.67%

BB

24.91%

B

21.08%

CCC

6.22%

CC

0.30%

C

0.12%

D

0.05%

Not Rated

5.46%

Short Term Investments

10.85%

Reverse Repurchase Agreements

-0.52%

N/A

4.48%

Total

100.00%



Bonds By Maturity

Portfolio %

Less than 1 year

19.05%

1 to 5 years

43.72%

5 to 10 years

26.62%

10 to 20 years

6.31%

20 to 30 years

2.39%

More Than 30 years

0.23%

Other

1.68%

Total Net Assets

100.00%



Portfolio Statistics:

Average Coupon:

7.28%

Average Bond Price:

102.97

Percentage of Leverage(based on gross assets):

Bank Borrowing:

0.00%

Investment Operations:

38.27%

Preferred stock:

0.00%

Tender Option Bonds:

0.00%

VMTP Shares:

0.00%

Total Fund Leverage:

38.27%

Average Maturity:

5.00  Years

Effective Duration:

3.70  Years

Total Net Assets:

$1,136.40 Million

Net Asset Value:

$13.18

Number of Holdings:

1495

Portfolio Turnover:

40%

* Investment Operations may include the use of certain portfolio management techniques such as credit default swaps, dollar rolls, negative cash, reverse repurchase agreements and when-issued securities.

The foregoing portfolio characteristics are as of the date indicated and can be expected to change. The Fund is a closed-end U.S.-registered management investment company advised by AllianceBernstein L. P.

