AB Global High Income Fund Releases Monthly Portfolio Update

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc.

Jul 27, 2020, 16:06 ET

NEW YORK, July 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AB Global High Income Fund, Inc.[NYSE: AWF] (the "Fund") today released its monthly portfolio update as of June 30,2020.

AB Global High Income Fund, Inc.




Top 10 Fixed-Income Holdings

Portfolio %

1) U.S. Treasury Notes  2.25%, 2/15/27 

2.58%

2) Brazil Notas do Tesouro Nacional Series F 10.00%, 1/01/21 

1.90%

3) U.S. Treasury Notes  2.875%, 8/15/28 

1.63%

4) Indonesia Treasury Bond Series FR78 8.25%, 5/15/29 

0.74%

5) Argentine Republic Government International Bond  6.875%, 1/26/27 - 1/11/48 

0.70%

6) Ukraine Government International Bond  7.75%, 9/01/21 - 9/01/24 

0.64%

7) Dominican Republic International Bond  8.625%, 4/20/27 

0.63%

8) Colombian TES Series B 10.00%, 7/24/24 

0.59%

9) U.S. Treasury Bonds  5.25%, 2/15/29 

0.46%

10) Wachovia Mortgage Loan Trust Series 2006-ALT1, Class A2 0.528%, 1/25/37 

0.43%


Investment Type

Portfolio %

Corporates - Non-Investment Grade

Credit Default Swaps

29.71%

SUBTOTAL

29.71%

Industrial

Communications - Media

3.52%

Energy

3.19%

Consumer Non-Cyclical

3.10%

Basic

2.80%

Consumer Cyclical - Other

2.75%

Capital Goods

2.20%

Consumer Cyclical - Automotive

2.16%

Communications - Telecommunications

2.07%

Services

1.71%

Consumer Cyclical - Retailers

1.18%

Technology

0.99%

Consumer Cyclical - Entertainment

0.62%

Transportation - Services

0.60%

Consumer Cyclical - Restaurants

0.31%

Other Industrial

0.30%

SUBTOTAL

27.50%

Financial Institutions

Banking

2.25%

Insurance

0.97%

Finance

0.93%

REITS

0.77%

Other Finance

0.35%

Brokerage

0.32%

SUBTOTAL

5.59%

Utility

Electric

0.63%

SUBTOTAL

0.63%

SUBTOTAL

63.43%

Corporates - Investment Grade

Industrial

Energy

1.50%

Basic

1.31%

Consumer Cyclical - Other

0.97%

Consumer Cyclical - Entertainment

0.87%

Technology

0.74%

Consumer Cyclical - Automotive

0.60%

Transportation - Airlines

0.58%

Communications - Media

0.48%

Consumer Non-Cyclical

0.45%

Communications - Telecommunications

0.30%

Services

0.27%

Transportation - Services

0.27%

Other Industrial

0.19%

Capital Goods

0.18%

Consumer Cyclical - Retailers

0.07%

SUBTOTAL

8.78%

Financial Institutions

Banking

5.40%

Insurance

1.98%

REITS

0.40%

Finance

0.38%

Brokerage

0.14%

SUBTOTAL

8.30%

Credit Default Swaps

0.14%

SUBTOTAL

0.14%

Utility

Electric

0.06%

SUBTOTAL

0.06%

SUBTOTAL

17.28%

Collateralized Mortgage Obligations

Risk Share Floating Rate

9.66%

Non-Agency Fixed Rate

0.71%

Non-Agency Floating Rate

0.61%

Agency Fixed Rate

0.58%

SUBTOTAL

11.56%

Emerging Markets - Sovereigns

Emerging Markets - Sovereigns

10.14%

Credit Default Swaps

0.48%

SUBTOTAL

10.62%

Global Governments

8.28%

Interest Rate Futures

7.62%

Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securities

Credit Default Swaps

4.81%

Non-Agency Fixed Rate CMBS

1.50%

Non-Agency Floating Rate CMBS

0.09%

SUBTOTAL

6.40%

Bank Loans

Industrial

Consumer Non-Cyclical

1.03%

Technology

0.85%

Capital Goods

0.54%

Consumer Cyclical - Other

0.54%

Services

0.47%

Energy

0.34%

Consumer Cyclical - Retailers

0.25%

Communications - Media

0.17%

Other Industrial

0.12%

Consumer Cyclical - Restaurants

0.11%

Communications - Telecommunications

0.09%

Consumer Cyclical - Entertainment

0.08%

Consumer Cyclical - Automotive

0.08%

Basic

0.05%

Transportation - Airlines

0.02%

SUBTOTAL

4.74%

Financial Institutions

Insurance

0.14%

Finance

0.12%

SUBTOTAL

0.26%

Utility

Electric

0.20%

SUBTOTAL

0.20%

SUBTOTAL

5.20%

Emerging Markets - Corporate Bonds

Industrial

Basic

0.83%

Energy

0.60%

Consumer Non-Cyclical

0.44%

Consumer Cyclical - Other

0.35%

Communications - Telecommunications

0.34%

Capital Goods

0.11%

Communications - Media

0.08%

Transportation - Services

0.05%

SUBTOTAL

2.80%

Utility

Electric

0.40%

SUBTOTAL

0.40%

Financial Institutions

Banking

0.05%

Insurance

0.01%

SUBTOTAL

0.06%

SUBTOTAL

3.26%

Emerging Markets - Treasuries

1.92%

Collateralized Loan Obligations

CLO - Floating Rate

1.34%

SUBTOTAL

1.34%

Total Return Swaps

1.31%

Asset-Backed Securities

Other ABS - Fixed Rate

0.53%

Home Equity Loans - Fixed Rate

0.31%

Autos - Fixed Rate

0.28%

Home Equity Loans - Floating Rate

0.01%

SUBTOTAL

1.13%

Quasi-Sovereigns

Quasi-Sovereign Bonds

1.11%

SUBTOTAL

1.11%

Common Stocks

0.85%

Investment Companies

Funds and Investment Trusts

0.53%

SUBTOTAL

0.53%

Local Governments - US Municipal Bonds

0.39%

Preferred Stocks

Financial Institutions

0.26%

Industrial

0.09%

Utility

0.02%

SUBTOTAL

0.37%

Inflation-Linked Securities

0.25%

Local Governments - Regional Bonds

0.02%

Warrants

0.01%

Whole Loan Trusts

Performing Asset

0.01%

SUBTOTAL

0.01%

Currency Instruments

Forward Currency Exchange Contracts

-0.10%

SUBTOTAL

-0.10%

Reverse Repurchase Agreements

-0.12%

Net Cash Equivalents

Cash

3.52%

Investment Companies

0.28%

Governments - Treasuries

0.27%

Foreign Currency

-0.02%

SUBTOTAL

4.05%

Derivative Offsets

Futures Offsets

-7.52%

Swaps Offsets

-39.20%

SUBTOTAL

-46.72%

Total

100.00%


Country Breakdown

Portfolio %

United States

65.71%

Brazil

4.58%

United Kingdom

2.50%

Mexico

1.55%

Canada

1.44%

Egypt

1.36%

France

1.24%

Colombia

1.19%

Netherlands

1.19%

Argentina

1.10%

Dominican Republic

0.99%

Cayman Islands

0.99%

Italy

0.89%

Indonesia

0.83%

Russia

0.79%

Switzerland

0.79%

Spain

0.76%

Luxembourg

0.75%

Ukraine

0.71%

Bahrain

0.68%

Nigeria

0.58%

Ireland

0.53%

Ivory Coast

0.52%

Kenya

0.50%

Oman

0.49%

South Africa

0.44%

Angola

0.40%

United Arab Emirates

0.39%

Finland

0.39%

Gabon

0.34%

El Salvador

0.30%

Honduras

0.30%

Ghana

0.29%

Bermuda

0.29%

Costa Rica

0.28%

Mongolia

0.28%

Senegal

0.28%

Denmark

0.27%

Zambia

0.26%

Ecuador

0.25%

Sweden

0.24%

Turkey

0.23%

Germany

0.21%

Hong Kong

0.20%

Chile

0.19%

Norway

0.17%

Jamaica

0.15%

Macau

0.15%

Australia

0.15%

Peru

0.11%

Israel

0.11%

Trinidad & Tobago

0.08%

Kazakhstan

0.07%

Sri Lanka

0.07%

Jordan

0.07%

Guatemala

0.06%

Iraq

0.06%

Morocco

0.06%

China

0.05%

Venezuela

0.05%

Lebanon

0.04%

Kuwait

0.04%

Pakistan

0.02%

Total Investments

100.00%


Net Currency Exposure Breakdown

Portfolio %

United States Dollar

98.80%

Japanese Yen

0.74%

Indian Rupee

0.32%

Egypt Pound

0.27%

Russian Rubles

0.18%

Brazilian Real

0.12%

Nigerian Naira

0.10%

Argentine Peso

0.07%

Mexican Peso

0.06%

Great British Pound

0.01%

Indonesian Rupiah

0.01%

Malaysian Ringgit

0.01%

Taiwan New Dollar

0.01%

Swiss Franc

-0.01%

Chilean Peso

-0.01%

Colombian Peso

-0.04%

Canadian Dollar

-0.09%

Euro

-0.55%

Total Net Assets

100.00%


Credit Rating

Portfolio %

AAA

9.54%

AA

1.59%

A

2.45%

BBB

24.23%

BB

24.08%

B

20.31%

CCC

6.91%

CC

1.65%

C

0.11%

D

0.36%

Not Rated

5.75%

Short Term Investments

0.55%

Reverse Repurchase Agreements

-0.12%

N/A

2.59%

Total

100.00%


Bonds By Maturity

Portfolio %

Less than 1 year

3.86%

1 to 5 years

54.15%

5 to 10 years

30.96%

10 to 20 years

6.27%

20 to 30 years

3.49%

More Than 30 years

0.40%

Other

0.87%

Total Net Assets

100.00%


Portfolio Statistics:

Average Coupon:

7.80%

Average Bond Price:

98.71

Percentage of Leverage(based on gross assets):

Bank Borrowing:

0.00%

Investment Operations:

46.24%

Preferred stock:

0.00%

Tender Option Bonds:

0.00%

VMTP Shares:

0.00%

Total Fund Leverage:

46.24%

Average Maturity:

5.97  Years

Effective Duration:

4.93  Years

Total Net Assets:

$1,013.12 Million

Net Asset Value:

$11.75

Number of Holdings:

1668

Portfolio Turnover:

32%


* Investment Operations may include the use of certain portfolio management techniques such as credit default swaps, dollar rolls, negative cash, reverse repurchase agreements and when-issued securities.


The foregoing portfolio characteristics are as of the date indicated and can be expected to change. The Fund is a closed-end U.S.-registered management investment company advised by AllianceBernstein L. P.

SOURCE AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc.

