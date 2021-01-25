AB Global High Income Fund Releases Monthly Portfolio Update

NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AB Global High Income Fund, Inc.[NYSE: AWF] (the "Fund") today released its monthly portfolio update as of December 31,2020.

AB Global High Income Fund, Inc.

Top 10 Fixed-Income Holdings

Portfolio % 1) U.S. Treasury Notes 2.25%, 2/15/27

2.31% 2) Brazil Notas do Tesouro Nacional Series F 10.00%, 1/01/23 1.83% 3) U.S. Treasury Notes 2.875%, 8/15/28

1.45% 4) Argentine Republic Government International Bond 0.125%, 7/09/30 - 7/09/41 0.87% 5) Dominican Republic International Bond 8.625%, 4/20/27 0.65% 6) Colombian TES Series B 10.00%, 7/24/24

0.58% 7) Nigeria Government International Bond 7.625%, 11/21/25 - 11/28/47 0.53% 8) Ukraine Government International Bond 7.75%, 9/01/22 - 9/01/24 0.50% 9) U.S. Treasury Bonds 5.25%, 2/15/29

0.40% 10) First Quantum Minerals Ltd. 7.25%, 4/01/23 0.39%





Investment Type

Portfolio % Corporates - Non-Investment Grade



Industrial



Energy

4.77% Communications - Media

3.59% Consumer Non-Cyclical

3.54% Basic

2.64% Consumer Cyclical - Automotive

2.62% Capital Goods

2.50% Consumer Cyclical - Other

2.48% Services

2.30% Technology

2.17% Communications - Telecommunications

2.01% Consumer Cyclical - Retailers

1.79% Consumer Cyclical - Entertainment

1.75% Transportation - Services

0.47% Other Industrial

0.33% Consumer Cyclical - Restaurants

0.29% Transportation - Airlines

0.19% SUBTOTAL

33.44% Credit Default Swaps

26.60% SUBTOTAL

26.60% Financial Institutions



Banking

2.30% Finance

0.97% Insurance

0.90% REITS

0.86% Brokerage

0.47% Other Finance

0.44% SUBTOTAL

5.94% Utility



Electric

0.60% SUBTOTAL

0.60% SUBTOTAL

66.58% Corporates - Investment Grade



Financial Institutions



Banking

4.65% Insurance

1.90% Finance

0.74% REITS

0.42% Other Finance

0.02% SUBTOTAL

7.73% Industrial



Energy

0.96% Consumer Cyclical - Other

0.91% Basic

0.83% Transportation - Airlines

0.56% Consumer Cyclical - Automotive

0.40% Consumer Non-Cyclical

0.39% Technology

0.28% Capital Goods

0.19% Other Industrial

0.19% Services

0.12% Communications - Media

0.07% Consumer Cyclical - Retailers

0.05% SUBTOTAL

4.95% SUBTOTAL

12.68% Emerging Markets - Sovereigns



Emerging Markets - Sovereigns

10.91% Credit Default Swaps

0.46% SUBTOTAL

11.37% Collateralized Mortgage Obligations



Risk Share Floating Rate

7.87% Non-Agency Fixed Rate

0.59% Non-Agency Floating Rate

0.49% Agency Fixed Rate

0.45% SUBTOTAL

9.40% Global Governments

6.51% Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securities



Credit Default Swaps

4.82% Non-Agency Fixed Rate CMBS

1.20% Non-Agency Floating Rate CMBS

0.09% SUBTOTAL

6.11% Interest Rate Futures

5.29% Bank Loans



Industrial



Consumer Non-Cyclical

1.10% Technology

0.73% Services

0.57% Capital Goods

0.53% Consumer Cyclical - Other

0.47% Communications - Media

0.31% Communications - Telecommunications

0.29% Other Industrial

0.25% Consumer Cyclical - Retailers

0.16% Consumer Cyclical - Restaurants

0.11% Consumer Cyclical - Entertainment

0.08% Consumer Cyclical - Automotive

0.07% Basic

0.05% Energy

0.05% Transportation - Airlines

0.02% SUBTOTAL

4.79% Utility



Electric

0.18% SUBTOTAL

0.18% Financial Institutions



Insurance

0.12% SUBTOTAL

0.12% SUBTOTAL

5.09% Emerging Markets - Corporate Bonds



Industrial



Basic

1.67% Energy

0.79% Consumer Cyclical - Other

0.54% Consumer Non-Cyclical

0.43% Capital Goods

0.24% Communications - Telecommunications

0.23% Communications - Media

0.08% Transportation - Services

0.04% SUBTOTAL

4.02% Utility



Electric

0.38% SUBTOTAL

0.38% Financial Institutions



Insurance

0.07% Banking

0.05% Finance

0.02% SUBTOTAL

0.14% SUBTOTAL

4.54% Emerging Markets - Treasuries

1.83% Common Stocks

1.45% Collateralized Loan Obligations



CLO - Floating Rate

1.43% SUBTOTAL

1.43% Quasi-Sovereigns



Quasi-Sovereign Bonds

1.39% SUBTOTAL

1.39% Total Return Swaps

0.98% Asset-Backed Securities



Other ABS - Fixed Rate

0.44% Autos - Fixed Rate

0.27% Home Equity Loans - Fixed Rate

0.25% Home Equity Loans - Floating Rate

0.01% SUBTOTAL

0.97% Investment Companies



Funds and Investment Trusts

0.51% SUBTOTAL

0.51% Preferred Stocks



Financial Institutions

0.23% Industrial

0.10% SUBTOTAL

0.33% Local Governments - US Municipal Bonds

0.32% Inflation-Linked Securities

0.26% Warrants

0.04% Reverse Repurchase Agreements

-0.06% Equity Futures



Equity Index Futures

-0.10% SUBTOTAL

-0.10% Currency Instruments



Forward Currency Exchange Contracts

-0.24% SUBTOTAL

-0.24% Net Cash Equivalents



Investment Companies

0.66% Cash

0.36% Governments - Treasuries

0.33% Foreign Currency

-0.02% SUBTOTAL

1.33% Derivative Offsets



Futures Offsets

-5.24% Swaps Offsets

-32.77% SUBTOTAL

-38.01% Total

100.00%





Country Breakdown

Portfolio % United States

64.50% Brazil

4.49% United Kingdom

2.63% Canada

1.86% Mexico

1.81% Egypt

1.39% Colombia

1.15% France

1.07% Luxembourg

1.06% Dominican Republic

1.04% Cayman Islands

0.98% Italy

0.97% Argentina

0.92% Netherlands

0.88% Switzerland

0.86% Nigeria

0.85% Ukraine

0.82% Bahrain

0.74% Russia

0.67% Ivory Coast

0.64% Spain

0.60% Zambia

0.53% Kenya

0.49% Ireland

0.49% Oman

0.45% Gabon

0.45% South Africa

0.43% Senegal

0.42% Angola

0.41% Bermuda

0.41% Finland

0.39% Ghana

0.39% Sweden

0.37% Macau

0.31% El Salvador

0.30% Costa Rica

0.28% Jersey (Channel Islands)

0.27% Ecuador

0.27% Denmark

0.26% Honduras

0.25% Indonesia

0.25% Peru

0.25% Germany

0.25% Hong Kong

0.23% Israel

0.22% India

0.20% Turkey

0.18% Chile

0.18% Mongolia

0.16% Jamaica

0.14% Australia

0.13% Japan

0.11% Kazakhstan

0.07% Venezuela

0.07% Guatemala

0.06% Jordan

0.06% United Arab Emirates

0.06% Iraq

0.06% Morocco

0.05% Kuwait

0.04% China

0.03% Lebanon

0.03% Sri Lanka

0.02% Pakistan

0.02% Belgium

0.02% Norway

0.01% Total Investments

100.00%





Net Currency Exposure Breakdown

Portfolio % United States Dollar

98.34% South African Rand

0.49% Brazilian Real

0.42% Egypt Pound

0.41% Indonesian Rupiah

0.25% Euro

0.11% Great British Pound

0.05% Canadian Dollar

0.03% Argentine Peso

0.02% Nigerian Naira

0.02% Indian Rupee

0.01% Mexican Peso

0.01% Malaysian Ringgit

0.01% Norwegian Krone

0.01% Taiwan New Dollar

0.01% Swiss Franc

-0.01% Chilean Peso

-0.01% Russian Rubles

-0.06% Colombian Peso

-0.11% Total Net Assets

100.00%





Credit Rating

Portfolio % AAA

5.48% AA

0.91% A

0.83% BBB

19.02% BB

28.95% B

25.39% CCC

9.16% CC

0.47% C

0.11% D

0.62% Not Rated

5.49% Short Term Investments

0.99% Reverse Repurchase Agreements

-0.06% N/A

2.64% Total

100.00%





Bonds By Maturity

Portfolio % Less than 1 year

6.70% 1 to 5 years

59.21% 5 to 10 years

21.49% 10 to 20 years

6.69% 20 to 30 years

3.95% More Than 30 years

0.47% Other

1.49% Total Net Assets

100.00%





Portfolio Statistics:



Average Coupon:

7.58% Average Bond Price:

105.48 Percentage of Leverage(based on gross assets):

Bank Borrowing:

0.00% Investment Operations:

40.58% Preferred stock:

0.00% Tender Option Bonds:

0.00% VMTP Shares:

0.00% Total Fund Leverage:

40.58% Average Maturity:

5.45 Years Effective Duration:

4.30 Years Total Net Assets:

$1,120.52 Million Net Asset Value:

$12.99 Number of Holdings:

1718 Portfolio Turnover:

32%

* Investment Operations may include the use of certain portfolio management techniques such as credit default swaps, dollar rolls, negative cash, reverse repurchase agreements and when-issued securities.

The foregoing portfolio characteristics are as of the date indicated and can be expected to change. The Fund is a closed-end U.S.-registered management investment company advised by AllianceBernstein L. P.

