AB Global High Income Fund Releases Monthly Portfolio Update

News provided by

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc.

Feb 22, 2021, 16:06 ET

NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AB Global High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AWF) (the "Fund") today released its monthly portfolio update as of January 31, 2021.

AB Global High Income Fund, Inc.







Top 10 Fixed-Income Holdings

Portfolio %

1) Brazil Notas do Tesouro Nacional Series F 10.00%, 1/01/23 

2.64%

2) U.S. Treasury Notes  2.25%, 2/15/27 

1.86%

3) U.S. Treasury Notes  2.875%, 8/15/28 

1.32%

4) Argentine Republic Government International Bond  0.125%, 7/09/30 - 7/09/41 

0.82%

5) Dominican Republic International Bond  8.625%, 4/20/27 

0.64%

6) Colombian TES Series B 10.00%, 7/24/24 

0.56%

7) Nigeria Government International Bond  7.625%, 11/21/25 - 11/28/47 

0.53%

8) Ukraine Government International Bond  7.75%, 9/01/22 - 9/01/24 

0.49%

9) Oman Government International Bond  4.125%, 1/17/23 

0.39%

10) First Quantum Minerals Ltd.  7.25%, 4/01/23 

0.39%



Investment Type

Portfolio %

Corporates - Non-Investment Grade

Industrial

Energy

6.36%

Consumer Non-Cyclical

3.52%

Communications - Media

3.50%

Basic

2.79%

Consumer Cyclical - Automotive

2.60%

Capital Goods

2.48%

Consumer Cyclical - Other

2.45%

Services

2.21%

Technology

2.05%

Consumer Cyclical - Retailers

1.86%

Consumer Cyclical - Entertainment

1.76%

Communications - Telecommunications

1.71%

Transportation - Services

0.47%

Other Industrial

0.35%

Consumer Cyclical - Restaurants

0.17%

Transportation - Airlines

0.14%

SUBTOTAL

34.42%

Credit Default Swaps

26.36%

SUBTOTAL

26.36%

Financial Institutions

Banking

2.29%

Finance

1.02%

REITS

0.97%

Insurance

0.91%

Other Finance

0.44%

Brokerage

0.33%

SUBTOTAL

5.96%

Utility

Electric

0.54%

SUBTOTAL

0.54%

SUBTOTAL

67.28%

Emerging Markets - Sovereigns

Emerging Markets - Sovereigns

10.90%

Credit Default Swaps

0.46%

SUBTOTAL

11.36%

Corporates - Investment Grade

Financial Institutions

Banking

4.34%

Insurance

1.49%

Finance

0.46%

REITS

0.24%

Other Finance

0.02%

SUBTOTAL

6.55%

Industrial

Basic

0.84%

Consumer Cyclical - Other

0.61%

Transportation - Airlines

0.57%

Energy

0.48%

Technology

0.26%

Capital Goods

0.20%

Other Industrial

0.19%

Consumer Non-Cyclical

0.14%

Consumer Cyclical - Automotive

0.13%

Communications - Media

0.07%

Consumer Cyclical - Retailers

0.05%

Services

0.04%

SUBTOTAL

3.58%

SUBTOTAL

10.13%

Collateralized Mortgage Obligations

Risk Share Floating Rate

7.74%

Non-Agency Fixed Rate

0.59%

Non-Agency Floating Rate

0.48%

Agency Fixed Rate

0.44%

SUBTOTAL

9.25%

Interest Rate Futures

8.81%

Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securities

Credit Default Swaps

4.90%

Non-Agency Fixed Rate CMBS

1.24%

Non-Agency Floating Rate CMBS

0.09%

SUBTOTAL

6.23%

Global Governments

5.61%

Bank Loans

Industrial

Consumer Non-Cyclical

1.15%

Technology

0.91%

Services

0.58%

Consumer Cyclical - Other

0.48%

Capital Goods

0.46%

Communications - Media

0.31%

Communications - Telecommunications

0.29%

Other Industrial

0.26%

Consumer Cyclical - Retailers

0.16%

Consumer Cyclical - Restaurants

0.11%

Consumer Cyclical - Entertainment

0.08%

Consumer Cyclical - Automotive

0.08%

Basic

0.05%

Energy

0.05%

Transportation - Airlines

0.02%

SUBTOTAL

4.99%

Utility

Electric

0.17%

SUBTOTAL

0.17%

Financial Institutions

Insurance

0.12%

SUBTOTAL

0.12%

SUBTOTAL

5.28%

Emerging Markets - Corporate Bonds

Industrial

Basic

1.68%

Energy

0.79%

Consumer Cyclical - Other

0.59%

Consumer Non-Cyclical

0.43%

Communications - Telecommunications

0.26%

Capital Goods

0.24%

Communications - Media

0.08%

Transportation - Services

0.04%

SUBTOTAL

4.11%

Utility

Electric

0.38%

SUBTOTAL

0.38%

Financial Institutions

Insurance

0.07%

Banking

0.05%

Finance

0.02%

SUBTOTAL

0.14%

SUBTOTAL

4.63%

Emerging Markets - Treasuries

2.64%

Quasi-Sovereigns

Quasi-Sovereign Bonds

1.49%

SUBTOTAL

1.49%

Common Stocks

1.47%

Collateralized Loan Obligations

CLO - Floating Rate

1.26%

SUBTOTAL

1.26%

Total Return Swaps

0.98%

Asset-Backed Securities

Other ABS - Fixed Rate

0.44%

Autos - Fixed Rate

0.27%

Home Equity Loans - Fixed Rate

0.25%

Home Equity Loans - Floating Rate

0.01%

SUBTOTAL

0.97%

Investment Companies

Funds and Investment Trusts

0.50%

SUBTOTAL

0.50%

Local Governments - US Municipal Bonds

0.34%

Preferred Stocks

Financial Institutions

0.23%

Industrial

0.10%

SUBTOTAL

0.33%

Inflation-Linked Securities

0.25%

Currency Instruments

Forward Currency Exchange Contracts

0.12%

SUBTOTAL

0.12%

Warrants

0.05%

Equity Futures

Equity Index Futures

-0.12%

SUBTOTAL

-0.12%

Reverse Repurchase Agreements

-0.33%

Net Cash Equivalents

Investment Companies

3.14%

Governments - Treasuries

0.34%

Foreign Currency

-0.02%

Cash

-0.18%

SUBTOTAL

3.28%

Derivative Offsets

Futures Offsets

-8.89%

Swaps Offsets

-32.92%

SUBTOTAL

-41.81%

Total

100.00%



Country Breakdown

Portfolio %

United States

65.06%

Brazil

5.23%

United Kingdom

2.68%

Mexico

1.88%

Canada

1.79%

Egypt

1.38%

Colombia

1.10%

Luxembourg

1.06%

Dominican Republic

1.01%

Cayman Islands

0.99%

Argentina

0.86%

Switzerland

0.85%

Nigeria

0.81%

Ukraine

0.80%

Italy

0.77%

Bahrain

0.73%

France

0.73%

Russia

0.65%

Ivory Coast

0.63%

Spain

0.59%

Oman

0.59%

Zambia

0.52%

Netherlands

0.52%

Kenya

0.49%

Sweden

0.47%

Gabon

0.43%

Angola

0.42%

South Africa

0.41%

Senegal

0.40%

Finland

0.39%

Ghana

0.38%

Macau

0.36%

Germany

0.34%

El Salvador

0.31%

Costa Rica

0.29%

Jersey (Channel Islands)

0.27%

Denmark

0.26%

Ireland

0.26%

Peru

0.25%

Honduras

0.25%

Indonesia

0.25%

Hong Kong

0.23%

Ecuador

0.23%

Israel

0.22%

India

0.20%

Turkey

0.18%

Chile

0.18%

Jamaica

0.17%

Mongolia

0.16%

Bermuda

0.13%

Australia

0.13%

Japan

0.11%

Kazakhstan

0.07%

Venezuela

0.07%

Jordan

0.06%

Guatemala

0.06%

United Arab Emirates

0.06%

Iraq

0.05%

Morocco

0.05%

Kuwait

0.04%

China

0.03%

Lebanon

0.03%

Sri Lanka

0.03%

Pakistan

0.02%

Belgium

0.02%

Norway

0.01%

Total Investments

100.00%



Net Currency Exposure Breakdown

Portfolio %

United States Dollar

98.23%

Brazilian Real

0.50%

South African Rand

0.48%

Russian Rubles

0.47%

Egypt Pound

0.42%

Indonesian Rupiah

0.25%

Mexican Peso

0.24%

Great British Pound

0.05%

Canadian Dollar

0.03%

Nigerian Naira

0.02%

Argentine Peso

0.01%

Malaysian Ringgit

0.01%

Norwegian Krone

0.01%

Swedish Krona

0.01%

Taiwan New Dollar

0.01%

Swiss Franc

-0.01%

Polish Zloty

-0.01%

Colombian Peso

-0.10%

Euro

-0.62%

Total Net Assets

100.00%



Credit Rating

Portfolio %

AAA

5.15%

AA

0.86%

A

0.82%

BBB

16.61%

BB

29.78%

B

25.58%

CCC

9.83%

CC

0.27%

C

0.10%

D

0.68%

Not Rated

5.68%

Short Term Investments

3.47%

Reverse Repurchase Agreements

-0.33%

N/A

1.50%

Total

100.00%



Bonds By Maturity

Portfolio %

Less than 1 year

5.93%

1 to 5 years

61.11%

5 to 10 years

21.45%

10 to 20 years

5.81%

20 to 30 years

3.61%

More Than 30 years

0.57%

Other

1.52%

Total Net Assets

100.00%



Portfolio Statistics:

Average Coupon:

7.57%

Average Bond Price:

104.39

Percentage of Leverage(based on gross assets):

Bank Borrowing:

0.00%

Investment Operations:

41.83%

Preferred stock:

0.00%

Tender Option Bonds:

0.00%

VMTP Shares:

0.00%

Total Fund Leverage:

41.83%

Average Maturity:

5.41  Years

Effective Duration:

4.40  Years

Total Net Assets:

$1,115.03 Million

Net Asset Value:

$12.93

Number of Holdings:

1623

Portfolio Turnover:

32%



* Investment Operations may include the use of certain portfolio management techniques such as credit default swaps, dollar rolls, negative cash, reverse repurchase agreements and when-issued securities.









The foregoing portfolio characteristics are as of the date indicated and can be expected to change. The Fund is a closed-end U.S.-registered management investment company advised by AllianceBernstein L. P.

SOURCE AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.alliancebernstein.com

Also from this source

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. Reports Second...

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. Reports First...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics