AB Global High Income Fund Releases Monthly Portfolio Update

News provided by

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc.

Jun 21, 2021, 16:06 ET

NEW YORK, June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AB Global High Income Fund, Inc.[NYSE: AWF] (the "Fund") today released its monthly portfolio update as of May 31, 2021.

AB Global High Income Fund, Inc.




Top 10 Fixed-Income Holdings

Portfolio %

1) U.S. Treasury Notes  2.25%, 2/15/27 

1.82%

2) U.S. Treasury Notes  2.875%, 8/15/28 

1.27%

3) Argentine Republic Government International Bond  0.125%, 7/09/30 - 7/09/41 

0.75%

4) CCO Holdings LLC/CCO Holdings Capital Corp.  4.50%, 8/15/30 - 6/01/33 

0.69%

5) Dominican Republic International Bond  8.625%, 4/20/27 

0.63%

6) Altice France SA/France  5.125%, 7/15/29 

0.55%

7) Nigeria Government International Bond  7.625%, 11/21/25 - 11/28/47 

0.48%

8) Vistra Operations Co. LLC  4.375%, 5/01/29 

0.46%

9) Ukraine Government International Bond  7.75%, 9/01/22 - 9/01/24 

0.44%

10) Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.  5.50%, 4/01/28 

0.42%


Investment Type

Portfolio %

Corporates - Non-Investment Grade

Industrial

Energy

6.37%

Consumer Non-Cyclical

5.05%

Communications - Media

4.73%

Communications - Telecommunications

3.26%

Basic

3.18%

Consumer Cyclical - Other

2.72%

Services

2.71%

Consumer Cyclical - Automotive

2.62%

Consumer Cyclical - Entertainment

2.59%

Technology

2.51%

Capital Goods

2.43%

Consumer Cyclical - Retailers

2.17%

Consumer Cyclical - Restaurants

0.53%

Transportation - Services

0.50%

Transportation - Airlines

0.45%

Other Industrial

0.23%

SUBTOTAL

42.05%

Credit Default Swaps

22.53%

SUBTOTAL

22.53%

Financial Institutions

Banking

2.52%

Finance

1.61%

REITS

1.17%

Insurance

0.83%

Other Finance

0.45%

Brokerage

0.34%

SUBTOTAL

6.92%

Utility

Electric

1.23%

Other Utility

0.14%

SUBTOTAL

1.37%

SUBTOTAL

72.87%

Corporates - Investment Grade

Financial Institutions

Banking

4.26%

Insurance

1.43%

Finance

0.49%

REITS

0.14%

Brokerage

0.12%

Other Finance

0.02%

SUBTOTAL

6.46%

Industrial

Basic

0.64%

Consumer Cyclical - Other

0.63%

Transportation - Airlines

0.56%

Energy

0.47%

Technology

0.31%

Consumer Non-Cyclical

0.24%

Capital Goods

0.20%

Other Industrial

0.19%

Consumer Cyclical - Automotive

0.11%

Communications - Media

0.05%

Consumer Cyclical - Retailers

0.05%

Services

0.02%

SUBTOTAL

3.47%

SUBTOTAL

9.93%

Emerging Markets - Sovereigns

Emerging Markets - Sovereigns

8.04%

Credit Default Swaps

0.23%

SUBTOTAL

8.27%

Collateralized Mortgage Obligations

Risk Share Floating Rate

6.67%

Non-Agency Fixed Rate

0.54%

Non-Agency Floating Rate

0.45%

Agency Fixed Rate

0.40%

SUBTOTAL

8.06%

Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securities

Credit Default Swaps

3.95%

Non-Agency Fixed Rate CMBS

1.12%

Non-Agency Floating Rate CMBS

0.09%

SUBTOTAL

5.16%

Bank Loans

Industrial

Consumer Non-Cyclical

1.00%

Technology

0.86%

Capital Goods

0.55%

Communications - Telecommunications

0.45%

Other Industrial

0.32%

Energy

0.27%

Consumer Cyclical - Retailers

0.24%

Services

0.23%

Communications - Media

0.22%

Consumer Cyclical - Other

0.21%

Consumer Cyclical - Restaurants

0.11%

Consumer Cyclical - Entertainment

0.08%

Consumer Cyclical - Automotive

0.07%

SUBTOTAL

4.61%

Financial Institutions

Insurance

0.22%

Other Finance

0.03%

SUBTOTAL

0.25%

Utility

Electric

0.17%

SUBTOTAL

0.17%

SUBTOTAL

5.03%

Global Governments

4.88%

Emerging Markets - Corporate Bonds

Industrial

Basic

1.64%

Energy

0.73%

Consumer Cyclical - Other

0.62%

Communications - Telecommunications

0.40%

Capital Goods

0.30%

Consumer Non-Cyclical

0.17%

Communications - Media

0.07%

SUBTOTAL

3.93%

Utility

Electric

0.38%

SUBTOTAL

0.38%

Financial Institutions

Banking

0.06%

Insurance

0.04%

Other Finance

0.02%

Finance

0.02%

SUBTOTAL

0.14%

SUBTOTAL

4.45%

Interest Rate Futures

4.26%

Collateralized Loan Obligations

CLO - Floating Rate

1.69%

SUBTOTAL

1.69%

Common Stocks

1.66%

Quasi-Sovereigns

Quasi-Sovereign Bonds

1.43%

SUBTOTAL

1.43%

Total Return Swaps

1.00%

Asset-Backed Securities

Other ABS - Fixed Rate

0.38%

Autos - Fixed Rate

0.27%

Home Equity Loans - Fixed Rate

0.23%

Home Equity Loans - Floating Rate

0.01%

SUBTOTAL

0.89%

Preferred Stocks

Industrial

0.29%

Financial Institutions

0.15%

SUBTOTAL

0.44%

Local Governments - US Municipal Bonds

0.33%

Inflation-Linked Securities

0.24%

Warrants

0.07%

Reverse Repurchase Agreements

-0.17%

Net Cash Equivalents

Cash

1.25%

Investment Companies

1.21%

Foreign Currency

-0.02%

SUBTOTAL

2.44%

Derivative Offsets

Futures Offsets

-4.27%

Swaps Offsets

-28.66%

SUBTOTAL

-32.93%

Total

100.00%


Country Breakdown

Portfolio %

United States

70.45%

United Kingdom

2.51%

Canada

2.13%

Mexico

1.84%

France

1.43%

Brazil

1.34%

Luxembourg

1.29%

Cayman Islands

1.00%

Egypt

0.99%

Switzerland

0.86%

Nigeria

0.82%

Argentina

0.79%

Ukraine

0.76%

Italy

0.75%

Spain

0.69%

Bahrain

0.68%

Dominican Republic

0.68%

Russia

0.66%

Ivory Coast

0.58%

Oman

0.58%

Zambia

0.53%

Colombia

0.50%

Sweden

0.48%

Netherlands

0.47%

Finland

0.46%

Ghana

0.42%

Angola

0.40%

Macau

0.37%

Senegal

0.36%

Kenya

0.35%

Germany

0.34%

Gabon

0.34%

El Salvador

0.31%

Jersey (Channel Islands)

0.30%

Australia

0.29%

Denmark

0.26%

Indonesia

0.25%

Peru

0.25%

Hong Kong

0.25%

Jamaica

0.25%

Israel

0.22%

India

0.21%

Bermuda

0.21%

Turkey

0.18%

Ecuador

0.18%

China

0.17%

South Africa

0.16%

Chile

0.14%

Japan

0.11%

Ireland

0.10%

Venezuela

0.07%

Panama

0.06%

Morocco

0.05%

Kuwait

0.04%

Sri Lanka

0.03%

Honduras

0.03%

Belgium

0.02%

Norway

0.01%

Total Investments

100.00%


Net Currency Exposure Breakdown

Portfolio %

United States Dollar

100.00%

Russian Rubles

0.48%

Canadian Dollar

0.06%

Great British Pound

0.06%

Argentine Peso

0.01%

Chinese Yuan Renminbi (Offshore)

0.01%

Malaysian Ringgit

0.01%

Norwegian Krone

0.01%

Polish Zloty

0.01%

Swiss Franc

-0.01%

Chilean Peso

-0.01%

Japanese Yen

-0.01%

Mexican Peso

-0.01%

Colombian Peso

-0.12%

Euro

-0.49%

Total Net Assets

100.00%


Credit Rating

Portfolio %

AAA

3.60%

AA

0.68%

A

0.81%

BBB

15.61%

BB

32.92%

B

26.09%

CCC

9.55%

CC

0.21%

C

0.10%

D

0.21%

Not Rated

4.99%

Short Term Investments

1.21%

Reverse Repurchase Agreements

-0.17%

N/A

4.19%

Total

100.00%


Bonds By Maturity

Portfolio %

Less than 1 year

8.78%

1 to 5 years

54.87%

5 to 10 years

24.15%

10 to 20 years

6.48%

20 to 30 years

3.42%

More Than 30 years

0.57%

Other

1.73%

Total Net Assets

100.00%


Portfolio Statistics:

Average Coupon:

7.18%

Average Bond Price:

103.82

Percentage of Leverage(based on gross assets):

Bank Borrowing:

0.00%

Investment Operations:

29.02%

Preferred stock:

0.00%

Tender Option Bonds:

0.00%

VMTP Shares:

0.00%

Total Fund Leverage:

29.02%

Average Maturity:

5.74  Years

Effective Duration:

4.32  Years

Total Net Assets:

$1,117.94 Million

Net Asset Value:

$12.96

Number of Holdings:

1672

Portfolio Turnover:

51%


* Investment Operations may include the use of certain portfolio management techniques such as credit default swaps, dollar rolls, negative cash, reverse repurchase agreements and when-issued securities.

The foregoing portfolio characteristics are as of the date indicated and can be expected to change. The Fund is a closed-end U.S.-registered management investment company advised by AllianceBernstein L. P.

SOURCE AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.alliancebernstein.com

Also from this source

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. Reports Fourth...

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. Reports Third...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics