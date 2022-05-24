AB Global High Income Fund Releases Monthly Portfolio Update
May 24, 2022, 16:06 ET
NEW YORK, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AB Global High Income Fund [NYSE: AWF] (the "Fund") today released its monthly portfolio update as of April 30, 2022.
|
AB Global High Income Fund
|
Top 10 Fixed-Income Holdings
|
Portfolio %
|
1) U.S. Treasury Notes 2.25%, 02/15/27
|
1.64%
|
2) U.S. Treasury Notes 2.875%, 08/15/28
|
1.11%
|
3) CCO Holdings 4.50%, 08/15/30 - 06/01/33
|
0.64%
|
4) CCO Holdings 4.75%, 02/01/32
|
0.63%
|
5) Dominican Repubic Intl Bond 8.625%, 04/20/27
|
0.63%
|
6) Altice France SA/France 5.125%, 07/15/29
|
0.53%
|
7) Sirius XM Radio, Inc. 4.00%, 07/15/28
|
0.52%
|
8) Royal Caribbean Cruises 5.50%, 08/31/26 - 04/01/28
|
0.51%
|
9) AMMC CLO 25 Ltd. Zero Coupon, 04/15/35
|
0.50%
|
10) Altice Financing SA 5.75%, 08/15/29
|
0.48%
|
Investment Type
|
Portfolio %
|
Corporates - Non-Investment Grade
|
Industrial
|
Communications - Media
|
6.67%
|
Energy
|
6.43%
|
Consumer Non-Cyclical
|
5.98%
|
Basic
|
3.44%
|
Services
|
3.17%
|
Consumer Cyclical - Other
|
2.89%
|
Communications - Telecommunications
|
2.73%
|
Consumer Cyclical - Automotive
|
2.73%
|
Capital Goods
|
2.68%
|
Technology
|
2.66%
|
Consumer Cyclical - Entertainment
|
2.55%
|
Consumer Cyclical - Retailers
|
2.33%
|
Transportation - Services
|
0.77%
|
Consumer Cyclical - Restaurants
|
0.74%
|
Transportation - Airlines
|
0.33%
|
Other Industrial
|
0.08%
|
SUBTOTAL
|
46.18%
|
Credit Default Swaps
|
20.83%
|
Financial Institutions
|
Banking
|
2.07%
|
Finance
|
1.78%
|
REITs
|
1.27%
|
Insurance
|
0.67%
|
Other Finance
|
0.49%
|
Brokerage
|
0.44%
|
SUBTOTAL
|
6.72%
|
Utility
|
Electric
|
1.06%
|
Other Utility
|
0.19%
|
SUBTOTAL
|
1.25%
|
SUBTOTAL
|
74.98%
|
Interest Rate Futures
|
15.04%
|
Corporates - Investment Grade
|
Financial Institutions
|
Banking
|
2.93%
|
Insurance
|
1.49%
|
Finance
|
0.64%
|
REITs
|
0.36%
|
Brokerage
|
0.12%
|
Other Finance
|
0.02%
|
SUBTOTAL
|
5.56%
|
Industrial
|
Energy
|
0.72%
|
Basic
|
0.69%
|
Communications - Telecommunications
|
0.67%
|
Transportation - Airlines
|
0.46%
|
Consumer Cyclical - Other
|
0.44%
|
Communications - Media
|
0.32%
|
Consumer Non-Cyclical
|
0.28%
|
Capital Goods
|
0.26%
|
Other Industrial
|
0.18%
|
Consumer Cyclical - Retailers
|
0.15%
|
Technology
|
0.15%
|
Consumer Cyclical - Automotive
|
0.11%
|
Services
|
0.02%
|
SUBTOTAL
|
4.45%
|
Utility
|
Electric
|
0.07%
|
SUBTOTAL
|
0.07%
|
SUBTOTAL
|
10.08%
|
Collateralized Mortgage Obligations
|
Risk Share Floating Rate
|
4.82%
|
Non-Agency Fixed Rate
|
0.46%
|
Non-Agency Floating Rate
|
0.40%
|
Agency Fixed Rate
|
0.37%
|
SUBTOTAL
|
6.05%
|
Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securities
|
Credit Default Swaps
|
4.54%
|
Non-Agency Fixed Rate CMBS
|
1.13%
|
Non-Agency Floating Rate CMBS
|
0.02%
|
SUBTOTAL
|
5.69%
|
Emerging Markets - Corporate Bonds
|
Industrial
|
Basic
|
1.33%
|
Consumer Non-Cyclical
|
0.69%
|
Energy
|
0.61%
|
Consumer Cyclical - Other
|
0.56%
|
Capital Goods
|
0.46%
|
Communications - Telecommunications
|
0.30%
|
Technology
|
0.20%
|
Communications - Media
|
0.10%
|
Services
|
0.07%
|
Transportation - Services
|
0.07%
|
SUBTOTAL
|
4.39%
|
Utility
|
Electric
|
0.60%
|
SUBTOTAL
|
0.60%
|
Financial Institutions
|
REITs
|
0.30%
|
Banking
|
0.06%
|
Insurance
|
0.04%
|
Finance
|
0.02%
|
Other Finance
|
0.01%
|
SUBTOTAL
|
0.43%
|
SUBTOTAL
|
5.42%
|
Bank Loans
|
Industrial
|
Technology
|
0.90%
|
Consumer Non-Cyclical
|
0.83%
|
Communications - Telecommunications
|
0.77%
|
Capital Goods
|
0.54%
|
Energy
|
0.45%
|
Other Industrial
|
0.31%
|
Consumer Cyclical - Retailers
|
0.27%
|
Communications - Media
|
0.24%
|
Services
|
0.17%
|
Consumer Cyclical - Other
|
0.14%
|
Consumer Cyclical - Restaurants
|
0.08%
|
Consumer Cyclical - Automotive
|
0.04%
|
SUBTOTAL
|
4.74%
|
Financial Institutions
|
Insurance
|
0.27%
|
Finance
|
0.02%
|
SUBTOTAL
|
0.29%
|
Utility
|
Electric
|
0.19%
|
SUBTOTAL
|
0.19%
|
SUBTOTAL
|
5.22%
|
Emerging Markets - Sovereigns
|
Emerging Markets - Sovereigns
|
4.97%
|
Credit Default Swaps
|
0.25%
|
SUBTOTAL
|
5.22%
|
Collateralized Loan Obligations
|
CLO - Floating Rate
|
4.62%
|
SUBTOTAL
|
4.62%
|
Global Governments
|
3.43%
|
Common Stocks
|
1.77%
|
Total Return Swaps
|
1.45%
|
Quasi-Sovereigns
|
Quasi-Sovereign Bonds
|
0.96%
|
SUBTOTAL
|
0.96%
|
Local Governments - US Municipal Bonds
|
0.46%
|
Forward Currency Exchange Contracts
|
Currency Instruments
|
0.44%
|
SUBTOTAL
|
0.44%
|
Preferred Stocks
|
Industrials
|
0.41%
|
SUBTOTAL
|
0.41%
|
Inflation-Linked Securities
|
0.22%
|
Asset-Backed Securities
|
Autos - Fixed Rate
|
0.08%
|
Other ABS - Fixed Rate
|
0.08%
|
SUBTOTAL
|
0.16%
|
Warrants
|
0.06%
|
Reverse Repurchase Agreements
|
-0.17%
|
Cash & Cash Equivalents
|
Cash
|
2.25%
|
Funds and Investment Trusts
|
1.04%
|
U.S. Treasury Bills
|
0.10%
|
SUBTOTAL
|
3.39%
|
Derivative Offsets
|
Futures Offsets
|
-15.64%
|
Swap Offsets
|
-29.26%
|
SUBTOTAL
|
-44.90%
|
TOTAL
|
100.00%
|
Country Breakdown
|
Portfolio %
|
United States
|
72.64%
|
United Kingdom
|
3.40%
|
Canada
|
1.93%
|
France
|
1.70%
|
Luxembourg
|
1.59%
|
Brazil
|
1.53%
|
Mexico
|
1.20%
|
Germany
|
1.05%
|
Spain
|
1.02%
|
Nigeria
|
0.77%
|
Italy
|
0.73%
|
Switzerland
|
0.65%
|
Bahrain
|
0.64%
|
India
|
0.64%
|
Dominican Republic
|
0.62%
|
Australia
|
0.58%
|
Colombia
|
0.54%
|
China
|
0.52%
|
Israel
|
0.47%
|
Argentina
|
0.45%
|
Cote D'Ivoire
|
0.43%
|
Finland
|
0.43%
|
Netherlands
|
0.42%
|
Sweden
|
0.41%
|
Macau
|
0.37%
|
Oman
|
0.37%
|
Ghana
|
0.35%
|
Peru
|
0.33%
|
Angola
|
0.32%
|
Jersey (Channel Islands)
|
0.32%
|
Senegal
|
0.29%
|
Ukraine
|
0.28%
|
Egypt
|
0.27%
|
Zambia
|
0.27%
|
Indonesia
|
0.26%
|
Gabon
|
0.24%
|
Jamaica
|
0.24%
|
Ireland
|
0.21%
|
South Africa
|
0.21%
|
Hong Kong
|
0.19%
|
Ecuador
|
0.18%
|
Denmark
|
0.14%
|
El Salvador
|
0.14%
|
Japan
|
0.12%
|
Turkey
|
0.12%
|
Guatemala
|
0.08%
|
Venezuela
|
0.07%
|
Chile
|
0.05%
|
Bermuda
|
0.04%
|
Kuwait
|
0.04%
|
Panama
|
0.04%
|
Morocco
|
0.03%
|
Belgium
|
0.02%
|
Cayman Islands
|
0.02%
|
Czech Republic
|
0.02%
|
Norway
|
0.01%
|
Total Investments
|
100.00%
|
Net Currency Exposure Breakdown
|
Portfolio %
|
US Dollar
|
100.05%
|
Canadian Dollar
|
0.11%
|
Argentine Peso
|
0.01%
|
Swiss Franc
|
0.01%
|
Japanese Yen
|
0.01%
|
South Korean Won
|
0.01%
|
Norwegian Krone
|
0.01%
|
Singapore Dollar
|
0.01%
|
Brazilian Real
|
-0.01%
|
Chinese Yuan Renminbi (Offshore)
|
-0.01%
|
Pound Sterling
|
-0.01%
|
New Zealand Dollar
|
-0.01%
|
Euro
|
-0.06%
|
Colombian Peso
|
-0.12%
|
Total Net Assets
|
100.00%
|
Credit Rating
|
Portfolio %
|
AAA
|
6.28%
|
AA
|
0.12%
|
A
|
1.28%
|
BBB
|
12.63%
|
BB
|
38.24%
|
B
|
25.21%
|
CCC
|
8.45%
|
CC
|
0.16%
|
C
|
0.12%
|
D
|
0.11%
|
Not Rated
|
4.58%
|
Short Term Investments
|
1.14%
|
Reverse Repurchase Agreements
|
-0.17%
|
N/A
|
1.85%
|
Total
|
100.00%
|
Bonds by Maturity
|
Portfolio %
|
Less than 1 Year
|
4.07%
|
1 To 5 Years
|
40.18%
|
5 To 10 Years
|
44.35%
|
10 To 20 Years
|
4.97%
|
20 To 30 Years
|
2.77%
|
More than 30 Years
|
1.82%
|
Other
|
1.84%
|
Total Net Assets
|
100.00%
|
Portfolio Statistics:
|
Average Coupon:
|
7.06%
|
Average Bond Price:
|
93.44
|
Percentage of Leverage(based on gross assets):
|
Bank Borrowing:
|
0.00%
|
Investment Operations:
|
29.27%
|
Preferred Stock:
|
0.00%
|
Tender Option Bonds:
|
0.00%
|
VMTP Shares:
|
0.00%
|
Total Fund Leverage:
|
29.27%
|
Average Maturity:
|
6.59 Years
|
Effective Duration:
|
4.75 Years
|
Total Net Assets:
|
$990.72 Million
|
Net Asset Value:
|
$11.49
|
Total Number of Holdings:
|
1,620
|
Portfolio Turnover:
|
51.00%
|
* Investment Operations may include the use of certain portfolio management techniques such as credit default swaps, dollar rolls, negative cash,
The foregoing portfolio characteristics are as of the date indicated and can be expected to change. The Fund is a closed-end U.S.-registered management investment company advised by AllianceBernstein L. P.
SOURCE AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc.
