AB InBev Global Director of Customer Experience Honored with Consumer Goods Technology Visionary Award

"Innovators use their creativity, vision, and compassion to solve the unsolvable," said Paul Elliott, Tiger Pistol CEO. "Ingram's collaborative social advertising initiative helped thousands of businesses worldwide prosper in ordinary times and is further helping save thousands more businesses and jobs in a time of instability. He continuously goes above and beyond to support AB InBev trade partners, utilizing Tiger Pistol's platform technology to ensure strategic alignment, global knowledge share, and local adoption. It was a no-brainer and a point of pride to nominate him for this honor."

Ingram led the partnership with Tiger Pistol to execute a scaled social advertising program to empower AB InBev's global network of bars, restaurants, and retailers with brand-funded, direct-response local social campaigns to drive foot traffic, all run directly from the establishments' own Facebook Pages. The ads utilized AB InBev's recognizable brand creative assets and more with dynamically localized messaging, directing consumers to their local tavern, steakhouse, sports bar, or convenience store. The scale and efficiency provided by the Tiger Pistol's Collaborative Advertising Platform offered a game-changing competitive advantage , increasing localization, personalization, and relevancy with the ability to publish global campaigns from local establishment and retailer social pages.

As the pandemic traveled across the globe, restaurants and bars were closing in its wake. Ingram quickly realized that driving foot traffic wouldn't work for every location. With each region affected differently, Ingram and Tiger Pistol worked closely to create a new social strategy . The focus was to support small businesses during this crisis, helping them recover with ads structured around community building, gift cards sales, home delivery, no-contact curbside pickup in impacted communities. As local Covid orders lifted, the ads shifted to drive foot traffic to open locations.

"AB InBev's support initiatives for the recovery and revitalization of restaurants and bars focused on the essential role restaurants and bars play in fostering memories and connections in the lives of consumers," said Elliott. "This work allowed AB InBev to build stronger, longer lasting bonds with their points of sale."

"I am extremely honored and humbled that Tiger Pistol nominated me for the Visionary Award," said Ingram. "I knew I needed a top-notch team like Tiger Pistol with best in-class technology to realize this trade partner program. Together, we deployed a unique capability to provide hyper-localized social media marketing services at scale, and mobilized communities to support local businesses."

Ingram adds that moving forward technologies such as hyper-localized social media advertising will have the biggest impact on the industry. "Post-Pandemic, local retailers, pubs, and restaurants will remain the lifeblood of our business so collaborative social advertising must be center stage in our marketing efforts," said Ingram.

Ingram's Consumer Technology Goods Visionary Award is the latest in a string of industry recognitions for Tiger Pistol and AB InBev's partnership. Their work together served as the basis for the following honors: Digiday Technology Awards, Best Social Media Marketing Platform 2019 and 2020; Street Fight Innovator Awards, Best Social Media Campaign ; AdExchanger Awards, Best Social Media Campaign; U.S. Social Media Awards , Best use of Facebook/Instagram and the Innovation Award, and 12th annual Shorty Awards finalist, Best Facebook Campaign, Best Strategic Use of Localization, Best Use of Social for Consumer Products.

About Tiger Pistol

Tiger Pistol, the most award-winning social advertising platform of 2020, makes high performance social advertising simple and scalable for brands and their channel partners, removing the barriers to customer acquisition and sales growth. Tiger Pistol's collaborative advertising platform utilizes advanced technology and automation to unite brands with their channel partners (retailers, dealers, agents) to acquire and engage new customers within their local communities. As a long-standing Facebook Marketing Partner, Tiger Pistol is the largest third-party publisher of collaborative social ads in the world, supporting clients in 19 global markets with nearly 40,000 campaigns published every month. Learn more by visiting TigerPistol.com , or following on Twitter , Facebook , or LinkedIn .

About the Consumer Goods Technology

Consumer Goods Technology (CGT), is the leading resource for consumer goods executives looking to connect with a community of industry leaders who empower business growth through the use of technology. CGT delivers digital content on its website: consumergoods.com , and face-to-face at its live industry events, reaching a cross-functional range of consumer goods executives from IT to marketing, sales, supply chain, operations, e-commerce, DTC and more. CGT also covers all major segments of the consumer goods sector, including Food, Beverage, Packaged Goods, Consumer Electronics and Footwear. For more information, visit www.consumergoods.com .

CGT is part of the EnsembleIQ portfolio of brands, a premier business intelligence resource that believes in Solving Big Problems and Inspiring Bold Ideas. For more information, visit www.ensembleiq.com .

CONTACTS: Christina Morello

Director, Marketing and Communications

[email protected]

(330) 354-0899

SOURCE Tiger Pistol

