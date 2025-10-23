Tiger Pistol Launches 2026 Planning Guides to Define the Next Era of Local Advertising

New Industry Roadmaps Reveal How AI and Automation Are Rewriting the Rules of Local Growth for Franchises, Multi-Location Brands, QSRs, and Marketing Resellers

CLEVELAND, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tiger Pistol , today announced the launch of its 2026 Planning Guides, a forward-looking series designed to help marketers plan, adapt, and win in an AI-driven era of local advertising. These comprehensive resources arm marketing leaders with actionable insights, data-driven strategies, and proven best practices to scale efficiently while keeping campaigns authentic to every community they serve.

Access the Guides:

Tiger Pistol has launched its 2026 Planning Guides, a bold new series showing how AI and automation are redefining local advertising across industries. Each guide delivers actionable strategies to help franchises, multi-location brands, QSRs, and marketing resellers plan smarter, scale faster, and drive measurable growth. From predictive intelligence to creative automation, these resources reveal how marketers can turn technology into their competitive advantage for 2026.

"2026 is the year local advertising moves from manual to intelligent," said Sarah Cucchiara, VP of Client Success at Tiger Pistol. "AI and automation have unlocked the ability to personalize creative, targeting, and spend for every location while maintaining brand integrity and speed. These guides show marketers what's possible when you blend technology with local expertise to drive measurable growth."

These four guides address the distinct challenges and opportunities within key sectors, each one showing how to build scalable, efficient, and future-ready local advertising programs.

What's Inside the 2026 Planning Guides

The rules of local growth are being rewritten.

Each 2026 planning guide reveals how forward-thinking marketers are turning AI and automation into their competitive moat, and connecting strategy to street-level results.

For Franchise Brands: Explore how AI-driven automation enables franchisors to scale compliant, brand-approved local campaigns while empowering franchisees to participate easily and confidently.

Discover how automation, geo-targeting, and co-marketing align national strategy with local execution, turning every store, dealer, or retailer into an active growth engine.

See how predictive intelligence and creative automation help restaurants drive loyalty, boost engagement, and connect with diners through fast, hyper-local advertising that keeps pace with demand.

Learn how AI turns operational friction into capacity, profitability, and client retention, positioning resellers to scale smarter and serve more SMBs without adding headcount.

A Glimpse into the Future of Local Advertising

Each guide includes:

Data-Backed Benchmarks from studies by Localogy, BIA Advisory Services, and other industry leaders

from studies by Localogy, BIA Advisory Services, and other industry leaders 2026 Roadmaps for piloting, scaling, and optimizing AI-powered campaigns

for piloting, scaling, and optimizing AI-powered campaigns Real-World Success Stories from leading brands

from leading brands Action Plans to align creative, automation, and analytics for measurable ROI

The 2026 Planning Guides are now available on TigerPistol.com . Marketing leaders across industries are encouraged to explore their industry's edition and discover how AI and automation are redefining growth in the year ahead.

About Tiger Pistol

