ABACUS Plumbing, Air Conditioning & Electrical Earns 2019 Angie's List Super Service Award

HOUSTON, Feb. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ABACUS Plumbing, Air Conditioning & Electrical is proud to announce that it has earned the home service industry's coveted Angie's List Super Service Award (SSA). This award honors service professionals who have maintained exceptional service ratings and reviews on Angie's List in 2019.

"Service pros that receive our Angie's List Super Service Award represent the best in our network, who are consistently making great customer service their mission," said Angie's List Founder Angie Hicks. "These pros have provided exceptional service to our members and absolutely deserve recognition for the exemplary customer service they exhibited in the past year."

Angie's List Super Service Award 2019 winners have met strict eligibility requirements, which include maintaining an "A" rating in overall grade, recent grade and review period grade. The SSA winners must be in good standing with Angie's List and undergo additional screening.

"We are very honored to once again receive the Angie's List Super Service Award," said Abacus CEO Alan O'Neill. "To win this award for an eighth time is a testament to the hard-working team members at Abacus who come to work every day and give maximum effort to deliver world class service. We truly have extraordinary people, delivering extraordinary results."

Abacus has been listed on Angie's List since 2006. This is the eighth year Abacus has received this honor.

Service company ratings are updated continually on Angie's List as new, verified consumer reviews are submitted. Companies are graded on an A through F scale in multiple fields ranging from price to professionalism to punctuality.

For over two decades Angie's List has been a trusted name for connecting consumers to top-rated service professionals. Angie's List provides unique tools and support designed to improve the local service experience for both consumers and service professionals.

ABOUT ANGIE'S LIST

More than 6 million households nationwide check Angie's List reviews to find the best local service providers, like roofers, plumbers, handymen, mechanics, doctors and dentists. And that's just the short list. We collect ratings and reviews on more than 720 different services. The people who join Angie's List are just like you — real folks looking for a way to find trustworthy companies that perform high-quality work.

ABOUT ABACUS

Abacus Plumbing, Air Conditioning & Electrical is a full-service residential contractor serving greater Houston since 2003. Abacus is a member of the Greater Houston Women's Chamber of Commerce and has an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau of Houston. Abacus is licensed, insured and offers 24/7 emergency service. To learn more about Abacus Air Conditioning, Plumbing & Electrical, visit www.abacusplumbing.net . License Numbers: ALAN O'NEILL M-20628 | TACLB82488E | TECL 39119

