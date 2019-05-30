HOUSTON, May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Continuing its dynasty of quality work, customer care and elite recognition, Abacus Plumbing, Air Conditioning & Electrical has received the Houston Better Business Bureau 's highest honor – the coveted "Pinnacle Award" – for the second consecutive year and fourth time in five years.

In congratulating Abacus for its 2019 award, the Houston BBB said "This award recognizes your commitment to excellence in the marketplace and gives consumers greater confidence in choosing your company. Your organization should be proud of your success."

ABACUS PLUMBING, AIR CONDITIONING & ELECTRICAL WINS BACK TO BACK PINNACLE AWARDS FROM HOUSTON BBB ABACUS PLUMBING, AIR CONDITIONING & ELECTRICAL WINS 4th PINNACLE AWARD IN 5 YEARS FROM HOUSTON BBB

The award continues an impressive stretch by Abacus, which has been lauded by the Houston BBB four years in a row and 11 times since 2006. Abacus has now won Pinnacle Awards in 2009, 2014, 2016, 2018-19, and "Winner of Distinction" honors in 2006-11, 2014 and 2016-19.

Abacus received this year's Pinnacle during the Better Business Awards of Excellence , held May 15 at the Bayou City Event Center.

"It's always an honor to accept such a distinguished award from a prestigious company like the Better Business Bureau," said Abacus CEO Alan O'Neill. "We're dedicated to quality in the workplace and taking special care of our customers, and it's nice to see our hard work recognized. It's even more satisfying that this year's award continues our impressive streak. Our record of awards speaks for itself."

Established in 2003, Abacus employs more than 200 employees and services the greater Houston area.

ABOUT ABACUS

Abacus Plumbing, Air Conditioning & Electrical is a full-service residential contractor serving greater Houston since 2003. Abacus is a member of the Greater Houston Women's Chamber of Commerce and has an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau of Houston. Abacus is licensed, insured and offers 24/7 emergency service. To learn more about Abacus Air Conditioning, Plumbing & Electrical, visit www.abacusplumbing.net . License Numbers: ALAN O'NEILL M-20628 | TACLB82488E | TECL 39119

Contact:

Michelle Lamont

214-228-9135

215542@email4pr.com

SOURCE Abacus Plumbing, Air Conditioning & Electrical

Related Links

http://www.abacusplumbing.net

